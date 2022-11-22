  • Home
  • Education
  • DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2022 List Out; Admission From November 23

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2022 List Out; Admission From November 23

Students can check the DU NCWEB 2022 4th cut-off list for the BA and BCOM programmes on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 7:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Launches Financial Support Scheme For Its Students; Apply Till December 12
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Against 1st Spot Round Today; Allocation List Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: First Spot Round Registration Begins; Here’s How To Apply
Delhi University Spot Admission 2022 Registration Begins Today At Du.ac.in
Over 59,000 Students Secure Admission In Delhi University Colleges
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases Spot Round 1 Vacant Seat List
DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2022 List Out; Admission From November 23
DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2022
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has released the Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) 4th cut-off 2022 list today, November 22. Candidates can check the 4th cut-off list for the BA and BCOM programmes on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The online admission process will be done from tomorrow, November 23 till 11.59 pm of November 24 at the respective teaching centres. Candidates need to pay the application fee by November 25, 2022.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

DU's official press release reads: "The Fourth Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 22nd November, 2022. Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 23rd November, 2022. Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Fourth Admission List) at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart".

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Candidates at first need to go to the DU CSAS admission portal- admission.uod.ac.in.
  2. And then click on ‘NCWEB’ on the homepage.
  3. Now click on the NCWEB 4th cut-off link available.
  4. The DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 will appear on the screens.
  5. Check the details properly in the cutoff list and download the list for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
DU NCWEB Cutoff list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Launches Financial Support Scheme For Its Students; Apply Till December 12
Delhi University Launches Financial Support Scheme For Its Students; Apply Till December 12
CAT 2022: Exam In Five Days; Revision Tactics To Secure High Marks
CAT 2022: Exam In Five Days; Revision Tactics To Secure High Marks
Jamia Millia Islamia's Professor Khalid Jawed Gets JCB Award For Literature 2022
Jamia Millia Islamia's Professor Khalid Jawed Gets JCB Award For Literature 2022
Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022: Registration Begins Today, Steps To Apply
Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022: Registration Begins Today, Steps To Apply
IGNOU Admission 2023: BEd, BSc, PhD Entrance Exam Application Begins; Apply By December 20
IGNOU Admission 2023: BEd, BSc, PhD Entrance Exam Application Begins; Apply By December 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................