DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2022 List Out; Admission From November 23

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2022

The University of Delhi has released the Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) 4th cut-off 2022 list today, November 22. Candidates can check the 4th cut-off list for the BA and BCOM programmes on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The online admission process will be done from tomorrow, November 23 till 11.59 pm of November 24 at the respective teaching centres. Candidates need to pay the application fee by November 25, 2022.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

DU's official press release reads: "The Fourth Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 22nd November, 2022. Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 23rd November, 2022. Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Fourth Admission List) at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart".

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2022: Steps To Check