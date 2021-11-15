DU NCWEB 3rd cut-off list out

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the DU NCWEB third cut-off 2021 list today, on November 15. The NCWEB 3rd cut-off list has been released for BA programmes and BCom courses. Students seeking admission to NCWEB can check the DU NCWEB cut-off list for the BCom and BA programmes at du.ac.in. The board will allow the students to register online against the DU NCWEB third cut-off list from November 17.

"The third cut-off list for admissions to BA programme and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the academic year 2021-2022 is being notified/displayed on the website- du.ac.in on Monday, the 15th of November, 2021,” read an NCWEB statement.

It further added: “Online admission shall commence from Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021.”

Hansraj College and Miranda College have closed the admission against NCWEB 3rd cut-off list for BCom courses for the students of General categories. The highest cut-off for BCom courses as per the NCWEB 3rd cut-off list is 78 per cent at Jesus and Mary College, followed by 76 per cent at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, Maitreyi College and at SGGSC of Commerce.





The NCWEB first and second cut-off lists were released on October 29 and November 8 respectively.