DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-Off 2020: Cut-Off List Released At Du.ac.in; Details Here

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the DU NCWEB third cut-off 2020 list today, on November 7. The NCWEB 3rd cut-off list has been released for BA and BCom programmes at the education board. Students seeking admission to NCWEB can check the DU NCWEB cut-off list for the BA and BCOM programmes at du.ac.in. The board will allow the students to register online against the DU NCWEB third cut-off list between November 9 and November 11.

"The third cut-off list for admissions to B.A. programme and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the academic year 2020-2021 will be notified/displayed on the website- du.ac.in on Monday, the 9th November, 2020,” read an NCWEB statement.

NCWEB 3rd Cut-Off List -- BA Programme

NCWEB 3rd Cut-Off List -- BCom

The highest cut-off for BCom courses as per the NCWEB cut-off list is 86 per cent at Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College at 85 per cent marks and Jesus and Mary College at 79.5 per cent.

While the highest cut-off for BA programme as per the NCWEB third cut-off list is for the BA Economics + Political Science of Hansraj College at 86 per cent.

The NCWEB first cut-off list for BA and BCom programmes was released on October 24, and the admission against the 2nd NCWEB cut-off list started on November 2, 2020. The NCWEB second cut-off for BA Economics + Political Science of Hansraj College stood at 87.5 per cent for students belonging to General categories. The NCWEB 2nd cut-off in BCom for Hansraj Colege and Miranda House College was 86.5 per cent and 86.75 per cent respectively.