DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-Off List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the second cutoff list 2020. The colleges have released the NCWEB 2nd cut-off list for BA and B.Com programmes. The second cut-off of NCWEB 2020 has been released by Hansraj and Miranda House College.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 31, 2020 5:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-Off List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in
New Delhi:

The second cut-off for all the NCWEB colleges is accessible on the official website at du.ac.in.

Also Read | DU 4th Cut-Off 2020: Delhi University To Release Fourth Cut-Off List Today

"The second cut-off list for admissions to B.A. programme and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the academic year 2020-2021 will be notified/displayed on the website- du.ac.in,” read the official notification.

The NCWEB second cut-off for BA Economics + Political Science of Hansraj College stands at 87.5% while for the same programme. Miranda House has closed the admissions for the candidates belonging general category. The NCWEB 2nd cut-off in B.Com for Hansraj and Miranda House colleges is 86.5% and 86.75%, respectively.

Under NCWEB second cut-off 2020, admission will be granted from November 2 (10 am) and November 4 (5 pm) at the respective colleges.

The Delhi University released the NCWEB first cut- off list for BA and B. Com courses on October 24. The highest cut-off for B. Com courses rose up to 87% in Miranda House and Hansraj College for general category students.

Moti Lal Nehru at 77% recorded the lowest cut-off for B. Com (Hons). For B. A. Programmes, the colleges with the highest per cent were Miranda House and Hansraj College at 88% for B. A. Programme (Economics + Political Science).

