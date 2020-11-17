DU NCWEB 2020 4th Cut-Off List Out; Admission Closes At Miranda, Hansraj For BA Courses

NCWEB 2020 4th Cut-Off List Out; Admission Closes At Miranda, Hansraj For BA Courses

The University of Delhi has released the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) 4th cut-off on November 17, 2020, at the official website— du.ac.in. The NCWEB fourth cut-off list has been released for both BA and B.Com programmes.

The colleges with the highest percentage for BA programmes (Economics + Political Science) are Jesus And Mary College and Rajdhani College at 77.5 and 76.5, respectively for the general category. Admission to Miranda House and Hansraj College has now been closed.

The lowest fourth cut-off list of Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board for BA has been released by Bhagini Nivedita and Aditi Mahavidyalaya at 62 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively, for general category.

The highest NCWEB 2020 fourth cut-off list for B.Com has been released by Miranda House and Hansraj College at 85.5 and 85 per cent for the general category.

The lowest fourth cut-off list of NCWEB 2020 for B.Com has been released by Bhagini Nivedita at 62 per cent.

The admission against NCWEB 4th cut-off will begin from November 18 (10 am) and will continue till November 20 (5 pm) at respective colleges/teaching centres. The last date of payment against 4th cut-off is November 22.

The NCWEB first cut-off list for BA and BCom programmes was released on October 24, and the admission against the 2nd NCWEB cut-off list started on November 2, 2020.