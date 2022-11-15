DU NCWEB 1st Special Cut-Off List Out; Online Application For UG Admission Starts Tomorrow

DU NCWEB 1st special cut-off list out

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has issued the DU NCWEB first special cut-off 2022 list today, on November 15. The NCWEB first special cut-off list has been released for BA and BCom programmes. Students seeking admission to NCWEB can check the DU NCWEB cut-off list for the BA and BCOM programmes at ncweb.du.ac.in. The education board will allow the candidates to register online against the DU NCWEB first special cut-off list between November 16 (10 am) and November 17 (11:59 pm) at respective teaching centres.

"The first special cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not/ did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for whatsoever reasons,” an NCWEB statement said.

“Applicants who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists in any programme or college of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off, that is, movementof applicants will not be allowed. Hence, cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the 1st special cut-off,” the NCWEB statement added.

The highest cut-off for BCom courses for General Category students as per the NCWEB 1st special cut-off list is 88 per cent at Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College at 87 per cent marks and Jesus and Mary College at 84 per cent.

While the highest cut-off for BA programme as per the NCWEB 1st special cut-off list is for the BA Economics + Political Science of Miranda House at 87 per cent followed by 86 per cent at Hansraj College.