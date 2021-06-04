Delhi University Mulling Fee Waiver To Students Orphaned By COVID-19

  • Home
The Delhi University is considering giving fee waiver to students who have lost their parents to the novel coronavirus infection, officials said on Friday.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The Delhi University is considering giving fee waiver to students who have lost their parents to the novel coronavirus infection, officials said on Friday. The varsity has written to its colleges to conduct a survey and prepare a list of such students who have lost either one or both their parents to the virus. "Delhi University has written to its colleges to conduct a survey of students who have lost their parents due to coronavirus. We have sought a report in the matter by Monday," Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani told PTI.

According to officials, there are three types of colleges under the Delhi University. These are colleges maintained by trusts; those maintained by the varsity; and the colleges fully or partially funded by the Delhi government. There are 28 colleges fully or partially funded by the Delhi government, including 12 that are fully funded by the AAP dispensation.

The principal of one of the colleges funded by the Delhi government said, "We welcome the initiative. Once the decision is finalised by the varsity, we will put it forth our governing body and get it approved. Since ours is a college funded by the Delhi government and it is a financial matter, we will need to get it approved by the governing body."

Professor P C Joshi, acting Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, underlined that the varsity is "actively considering" the fee waiver matter.

At a prayer meeting held in the memory of varsity employees who lost their lives to the infection, the VC stressed that providing free education to all Delhi University (DU) students who lost their parents in this pandemic till they are studying here is going to be a key area for the administration.

