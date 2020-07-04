DU Mock Test: Students, Teachers Complain Of Errors In Open-Book Exam Process

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU Mock Test: Students complain of technical errors

The Delhi University (DU) mock tests, which started today to familiarize students with the new open-book mode of examinations, was riddled with problems such as wrong or missing question papers and technical errors, students complained. The mock tests were essentially a trial before the end-semester open book exams begin from July 10.

The DU teachers said that they were “inundated” with panic calls from students who have “nowhere to address their queries”. Citing a multitude of problems, DU teachers demanded that the university “stop playing with the future and career of lakhs of students” and “cancel the open book examination in the interest of the physical and mental well being of students”. Students posted on social media about the issues reiterated their demand for the cancellation of exams by tagging their posts with "#DUAgainstOnlineExams" and “#DUagainstOBE”.

I'm in third year life sciences and recieving a ques paper consisting of syllabus of 1st and 2nd year botany and zoology life sciences all together. Wow #DUAgainstOnlineExams . keep it up . Go on and satisfy your stubbornness. #delhiuniversity no comments. pic.twitter.com/AQL9Rw2zwf — Archita Kedia (@archita_kedia) July 4, 2020

Delhi University Teachers Association, in an official statement, said: “For example, there was no question paper for Economics (Honours) students. The only economics papers available were for the annual system. The annual system was last taught in 2013 for regular courses and there aren’t even repeaters now, because the span period is over.”

“The DUTA strongly condemns the incompetent University administration and demands that the University stops playing with the future and career of lakhs of students and cancels the OBE in the interest of the physical and mental wellbeing of students,” DUTA said in the statement.

Is this a joke?

I have been trying to register myself on the portal. Tried many times but to no avail. Asked my friend to do it for me, finally got registered after 2-3 hours. Now this🤦🏻‍♂️ #DelhiUniversity #DuagainstOBE #DUAgainstOnlineExams pic.twitter.com/1AwWHxLngs — Rishabh Chaudhary (@Chaudharyrishh) July 4, 2020

The teachers also denounced the “callous” attitude of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). On June 24, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ asked the UGC to revise its guidelines regarding examinations as COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the country.

Teachers said that the university is “treating students as lab rats” even as many other universities have put exams on hold till the UGC guidelines are released..

Rajib Ray, President of DUTA, said: “I am dismayed by the Dean's statement that "All is well!" It is better to remain unavailable than to misinform and not admit crisis.I wish to tell our students that teachers are with them. We will stand by you in this hour of crisis.”

As expected!

The Delhi university exam portal has crashed again. It has already been 20 minutes since the mock test began at 3:30 pm.

Well done #delhiuniversity #DUAgainstOnlineExams #DuagainstOBE pic.twitter.com/7UYneIwxy0 — Nitram Tanwar (@nitramtanwar) July 4, 2020