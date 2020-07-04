  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Mock Test: Students, Teachers Complain Of Errors In Open-Book Exam Process

DU Mock Test: Students, Teachers Complain Of Errors In Open-Book Exam Process

Citing a multitude of problems, DU teachers demanded that the university “stop playing with the future and career of lakhs of students” and “cancel the open book examinations”.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 4, 2020 5:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU SOL Date Sheet 2020: Check Dates For Open Book Exam Here
DU Establishes School of Skill Enhancement And Entrepreneurship Development
DU Open Book Exam 2020: New Dates For Delhi University Final Year Exams Released
Delhi University Extends Summer Vacation Till July 31
Delhi High Court Considering Contempt Proceedings Against DU For Withholding Information On Exams
DU Admission 2020: Difficult To Get Disability Certificates From Government Hospitals, Say Students
DU Mock Test: Students, Teachers Complain Of Errors In Open-Book Exam Process
DU Mock Test: Students complain of technical errors
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) mock tests, which started today to familiarize students with the new open-book mode of examinations, was riddled with problems such as wrong or missing question papers and technical errors, students complained. The mock tests were essentially a trial before the end-semester open book exams begin from July 10.

The DU teachers said that they were “inundated” with panic calls from students who have “nowhere to address their queries”. Citing a multitude of problems, DU teachers demanded that the university “stop playing with the future and career of lakhs of students” and “cancel the open book examination in the interest of the physical and mental well being of students”. Students posted on social media about the issues reiterated their demand for the cancellation of exams by tagging their posts with "#DUAgainstOnlineExams" and “#DUagainstOBE”.

Delhi University Teachers Association, in an official statement, said: “For example, there was no question paper for Economics (Honours) students. The only economics papers available were for the annual system. The annual system was last taught in 2013 for regular courses and there aren’t even repeaters now, because the span period is over.”

“The DUTA strongly condemns the incompetent University administration and demands that the University stops playing with the future and career of lakhs of students and cancels the OBE in the interest of the physical and mental wellbeing of students,” DUTA said in the statement.

The teachers also denounced the “callous” attitude of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). On June 24, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ asked the UGC to revise its guidelines regarding examinations as COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the country.

Teachers said that the university is “treating students as lab rats” even as many other universities have put exams on hold till the UGC guidelines are released..

Rajib Ray, President of DUTA, said: “I am dismayed by the Dean's statement that "All is well!" It is better to remain unavailable than to misinform and not admit crisis.I wish to tell our students that teachers are with them. We will stand by you in this hour of crisis.”

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Teachers Association DU Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

S Chand State Bank of India PO Test 2020
₹ 199/-
Buy Now
S Chand RBI Assistant 2019 Prelims
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
S Chand State Bank of India Clerk Prelims Test 2020
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Lays Foundation For One More Government Medical College
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Lays Foundation For One More Government Medical College
CBSE Launches Cartoon Series To Promote Competency Based Learning
CBSE Launches Cartoon Series To Promote Competency Based Learning
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result: Assessment Scheme In Detail
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result: Assessment Scheme In Detail
UPSEE 2020 Postponed, To Be Held In September
UPSEE 2020 Postponed, To Be Held In September
ICAI CA Exams Cancelled, To Be Merged With November Attempt
ICAI CA Exams Cancelled, To Be Merged With November Attempt
.......................... Advertisement ..........................