Image credit: shutterstock.com The candidates can accept their allocated seats till November 1

DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: The University of Delhi (DU) will issue the second allotment list for admission to its undergraduate programmes today, October 30. The candidates can check the second allotment list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The CSAS second merit list will be released at 5 PM today, candidates can download the list using log-in credentials- application number and password. Read More|| DU UG Admission 2022: Over 25 Per Cent Candidates Of 1st Merit List Freeze Their Seats

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The candidates who have applied for DU counselling can accept their allocated seats from October 31 to November 1. The verification round will be closed on November 2, the last date to submit admission fees is November 3, 2022. The aspirants who have also opted to upgrade higher 'programme and college combination' preferences can check their round two merit list on the website- admission.uod.ac.in. Also Read|| DU UG Admission 2022: Over 35,000 Candidates Opt For Upgrade Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation

DU Round Two Allotment List: Steps To Check At Admission.uod.ac.in

Visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in Click on DU round two CSAS allotment list Enter log-in credentials CSAS round two allotment list will appear on the screen Download CSAS round two allotment list, take a print out for further reference.

Delhi University is conducting the UG admission process this year on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). The admission process is being conducted for around 70,000 UG seats and 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges under the university.