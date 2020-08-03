DU Meeting Likely Over 4 Subjects' Syllabus

The Delhi University (DU) is likely to hold a key meeting to decide on the syllabus of four courses this week, as the online classes are slated to begin from August 10.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 3, 2020 9:50 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Medical Aspirant Seeks NEET Exemption For Overseas Course, Delhi HC Asks MCI To Consider Plea
Promotion Of Sanskrit In National Education Policy 2020 Is Discriminatory: NEFIS
Bengal Gives Mixed Reaction To Centre's New Education Policy
With NEP 2020, Government Plans To Reduce Dropout Rate
New Sports University To Come Up In Kangra: HP Minister
10 New Women Colleges To Be Opened In Haryana
DU Meeting Likely Over 4 Subjects' Syllabus
The Delhi University (DU) is likely to hold a key meeting to decide on the syllabus of four courses this week.
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) is likely to hold a key meeting to decide on the syllabus of four courses this week, as the online classes are slated to begin from August 10.

Teachers have said the syllabus of four courses-- Political Science, Sociology, History and English-- for the third and the fifth semesters was yet to be finalised. They had expressed apprehensions about how they would be able to start the classes.

A row had erupted over the syllabus of these subjects last year, with a right-wing teachers' outfit alleging that the curriculum was "pro-Left". The syllabus of the four courses for the first semester was referred back by the executive council to the departments. It had submitted the revised syllabus to the oversight committee, which had passed the syllabus of the first semester.

"We are holding a meeting either on Monday or Tuesday," Professor Maharaj Pandit, chairman of the oversight committee on syllabi, said.

"The registrar is looking into the issue. We have circulated it among the deans so we should be able to reach a consensus," Professor Pandit said.

Professors of English and Political Science departments said they had sent reminders to the oversight committee regarding the approval of the syllabi. A professor from the English department, requesting anonymity, said they had sent the syllabus and have sent reminders to the committee regarding the approval. He hoped that the committee would approve the syllabi before August 10.

"We are writing to them to approve the syllabi. More than a month ago we had sent the syllabi," Veena Kukreja, head of Political Science department, said.

"There was a letter from the university to send the syllabi for approval of the oversight committee. I think it should be done before August 10," she added.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Online Portal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Ahmedabad: Students From Arts Background Set A Rise In New MBA Batch
IIM Ahmedabad: Students From Arts Background Set A Rise In New MBA Batch
Karnataka SSLC 2020: KSEEB To Declare Class 10th Result Soon, Check Details
Karnataka SSLC 2020: KSEEB To Declare Class 10th Result Soon, Check Details
Medical Aspirant Seeks NEET Exemption For Overseas Course, Delhi HC Asks MCI To Consider Plea
Medical Aspirant Seeks NEET Exemption For Overseas Course, Delhi HC Asks MCI To Consider Plea
Delhi University Announces Result For UG Second, Fourth Semester
Delhi University Announces Result For UG Second, Fourth Semester
Promotion Of Sanskrit In National Education Policy 2020 Is Discriminatory: NEFIS
Promotion Of Sanskrit In National Education Policy 2020 Is Discriminatory: NEFIS
.......................... Advertisement ..........................