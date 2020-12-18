DU LLB, LLM 2020: Third Admission List Released At Du.ac.in

Third admission list released for DU LLB, LLM

Delhi University (DU) has released the admission list for the third round of Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) at its official website du.ac.in. The selected candidates will have to complete the admission process by submitting the course fee by December 20. The merit list for LLB was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 9 while the exam was conducted on September 9. Currently, the University has three participating centres under the Faculty of Law namely Law Centre 1 (LC1), Law Centre 2 (LC2)and Campus Law Centres (CLC).

To check the admission list for the third round of LLB, click here.

The duration of the course is three years for foundation course and five years for advanced course and the annual fee is Rs 85,000. DU LLB 2020 entrance exam was an objective type test in which questions are asked from legal awareness, general knowledge, analytical abilities and English language.

The exam officials have earlier released the answer key of DU LLB 2020 which contained official answers to questions asked in the exam. Candidates could calculate probable scores using the answer key and assess their chances of admission. The university gives admissions on the basis of scores and merit obtained by the candidates in DU LLB entrance test.