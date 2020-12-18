  • Home
  • Education
  • DU LLB, LLM 2020: Third Admission List Released At Du.ac.in

DU LLB, LLM 2020: Third Admission List Released At Du.ac.in

The selected candidates will have to complete the admission process by submitting the course fee by December 20.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 18, 2020 11:56 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Health University's Divisional Centre To Come Up In Latur
IIT Hyderabad Startup PURE EV, CSIR-CERCI To Work On Indigenous Battery Technology
Delhi University Considering Introduction Of 4-Year UG Courses Under New NEP
Hindu College Disburses Pandemic Study Grant To Needy Students
Srinagar's Amar Singh College Conservation Project Wins UNESCO Award
New Education System Aims To Create Equitable Society: Dr Kasturirangan
DU LLB, LLM 2020: Third Admission List Released At Du.ac.in
Third admission list released for DU LLB, LLM

Delhi University (DU) has released the admission list for the third round of Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) at its official website du.ac.in. The selected candidates will have to complete the admission process by submitting the course fee by December 20. The merit list for LLB was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 9 while the exam was conducted on September 9. Currently, the University has three participating centres under the Faculty of Law namely Law Centre 1 (LC1), Law Centre 2 (LC2)and Campus Law Centres (CLC).

To check the admission list for the third round of LLB, click here.

The duration of the course is three years for foundation course and five years for advanced course and the annual fee is Rs 85,000. DU LLB 2020 entrance exam was an objective type test in which questions are asked from legal awareness, general knowledge, analytical abilities and English language.

The exam officials have earlier released the answer key of DU LLB 2020 which contained official answers to questions asked in the exam. Candidates could calculate probable scores using the answer key and assess their chances of admission. The university gives admissions on the basis of scores and merit obtained by the candidates in DU LLB entrance test.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University law faculty Delhi University Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Health University's Divisional Centre To Come Up In Latur
Maharashtra Health University's Divisional Centre To Come Up In Latur
NEET Counselling 2020: Final Result Of Mop-Up Round Declared, Allotment Letter Released
NEET Counselling 2020: Final Result Of Mop-Up Round Declared, Allotment Letter Released
IIT Hyderabad Startup PURE EV, CSIR-CERCI To Work On Indigenous Battery Technology
IIT Hyderabad Startup PURE EV, CSIR-CERCI To Work On Indigenous Battery Technology
DHSE Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exams Begins Today
DHSE Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exams Begins Today
Delhi University Considering Introduction Of 4-Year UG Courses Under New NEP
Delhi University Considering Introduction Of 4-Year UG Courses Under New NEP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................