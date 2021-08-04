  • Home
DU Likely To Reopen Campus For Science Students, Issue Guidelines

DU Reopening News: Delhi University is exploring the possibility of reopening the campus for students of science stream and is likely to issue guidelines in this regard by next week.

Updated: Aug 4, 2021 7:45 pm IST

DU likely to reopen for Science students
New Delhi:

The Delhi University is exploring the possibility of reopening the campus for students of science stream and is likely to issue guidelines in this regard by next week, registrar Vikas Gupta said on Wednesday.

Mr Gupta made the announcement during a webinar held for giving an overview of undergraduate admissions. "The classes will happen in blended mode. For students of science stream, the syllabus of which involves a lot of practical and project work, we are exploring the prospect of reopening the campus gradually," he said.

"Arts and commerce students should have patience. The guidelines are likely to be issued next week," he added. Before the second wave set in and prompted DU to suspend all offline activities, the university had allowed final year students to access labs while it was conducting theory classes online.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

