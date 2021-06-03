  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Likely To Commence Registration For Admission To UG Courses On July 15

DU Likely To Commence Registration For Admission To UG Courses On July 15

Delhi University (DU) is likely to start its registration process for admissions to undergraduate courses on July 15, anticipating the fact that all school boards would have declared results by then, a senior university official said on Thursday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 3, 2021 6:45 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Admission Process Likely To Begin In July: Official
Delhi University Admission To Be Based On Merit: Vice-Chancellor
DU, JNU To Remain Closed Till June 7 In View Of Extended Lockdown In Delhi
Delhi University Should Take Steps To Refund Fees Of Those Who Lost Parents To Covid: DUSU
DU's Lakshmibai College Opens Walk-In Vaccination Camp For Employees, Family Members
Delhi University: First-Year Student Dies Of Covid
DU Likely To Commence Registration For Admission To UG Courses On July 15
Du likely to start admission process from July 15
New Delhi:

Delhi University (DU) is likely to start its registration process for admissions to undergraduate courses on July 15, anticipating the fact that all school boards would have declared results by then, a senior university official said on Thursday.

Recommended:  Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage  CLICK HERE

Following the cancellation of Class 12 board examinations by the CBSE and the CISCE in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to undergraduate courses.

"The varsity is likely to commence the registration process by July 15. We anticipate that by that time most of the boards will not only decide what they are going to do but will also declare their results," said Rajeev Gupta, Chairman, Admissions, DU.

Every year, the university's colleges declare cut-offs for courses and students meeting the criteria apply to the respective colleges.

A decision from the Education ministry is also awaited on the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET). "We will follow what the ministry says. We are awaiting their guidelines," Mr Gupta said. Last year, the admission process was done completely online due to the first wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET, JEE, 12th Board Exams Live: Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 Cancelled, Latest News
Live | NEET, JEE, 12th Board Exams Live: Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 Cancelled, Latest News
Careers360 Launches ‘CBSE 12th Result/Percentage Predictor 2021’
Careers360 Launches ‘CBSE 12th Result/Percentage Predictor 2021’
Jharkhand Board (JAC) Classes 10, 12 Exams Not Cancelled: Official
Jharkhand Board (JAC) Classes 10, 12 Exams Not Cancelled: Official
No State Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 In Maharashtra: Minister
No State Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 In Maharashtra: Minister
Holding INI CET Can Cause “Enormous Mental Strain”: NSUI
Holding INI CET Can Cause “Enormous Mental Strain”: NSUI
.......................... Advertisement ..........................