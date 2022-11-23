  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Launches Fee Waiver Scheme For Students From Economically Weak Background

DU Launches Fee Waiver Scheme For Students From Economically Weak Background

DU UG Admission: Students from an economically weak background can get up to 100 per cent fee waiver, depending on their family income.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 23, 2022 9:02 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Withdraw Compulsory Hindi Test For Receiving Degree In Delhi University: Kerala MP Urges Dharmendra Pradhan
Delhi University NCWEB UG Admission 2022 Against Fourth Cut-Off Begins Today
DU Academic Council Approves Second-Semester Syllabus Of Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes
Delhi University's Academic Council Approves Proposal For Postgraduate Admission Through CUET
Delhi University's Academic Council Passes Resolution On Teacher-Student Ratio
Delhi University Academic Council Approves Plans To Hike PhD Thesis Evaluation Fee By Rs 2,500
DU Launches Fee Waiver Scheme For Students From Economically Weak Background
DU launches fee waiver scheme for students from economically weak backgrounds
New Delhi:

The Delhi University has started a scheme of fee waiver for students from an economically weak background to provide the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence to everyone, an official said on Wednesday. The waiver includes all components of the fees paid by the students except the examination fee and the hostel fee.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Students from an economically weak background can get up to 100 per cent fee waiver, depending on their family income. A full-time bona fide student studying in the university is eligible to apply for it. December 12 is the last date for applying.

"The University of Delhi celebrates diversity and is deeply committed to holistic and inclusive education. Understanding the need for affirmative actions as mandated in the Constitution of India and to extend the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence, both in letter and spirit, to the financially weak students, it proposes to begin a financial support scheme," the DU official told PTI.

The scheme is in keeping with the spirit of the government's "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" motto, he said. "A student with a family income of less than Rs 4 lakh (annually) will be eligible for up to 100 per cent fee waiver, while students with a family income of Rs 4 lakh to 8 lakh can apply for a 50-per cent waiver," the official said.

He said students with ER (essential repeat) and arrears of previous examination papers are not eligible to apply. Listing the required documents, the official said the annual family income certificate for the last financial year in the standard format issued by the tehsildar or an equivalent competent authority, copies of income tax returns of parents, wherever applicable, and copies of fee receipts also need to be submitted.

"A copy of a bank passbook showing the student's name, account number, the IFSC code of the bank and a photograph pasted at the appropriate place are also needed," he informed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AICTE, NBT, Others Exhibit Books On Culture, Literature At Kashi Tamil Sangamam
AICTE, NBT, Others Exhibit Books On Culture, Literature At Kashi Tamil Sangamam
Times Higher Education Employability Ranking: IIT Delhi Only Indian Institution In Top 50
Times Higher Education Employability Ranking: IIT Delhi Only Indian Institution In Top 50
MCC Reschedules NEET PG 2022 AIQ, State Counselling; Here’s New Dates
MCC Reschedules NEET PG 2022 AIQ, State Counselling; Here’s New Dates
CAT 2022: What Is Test Day Workflow?
CAT 2022: What Is Test Day Workflow?
IIT Kanpur Hosts BIS-Academia Workshop On Mechanical Testing, Powder Metallurgical Processes, Products
IIT Kanpur Hosts BIS-Academia Workshop On Mechanical Testing, Powder Metallurgical Processes, Products
.......................... Advertisement ..........................