DU, JNU To Remain Closed Till June 7 In View Of Extended Lockdown In Delhi

DU, JNU to remain closed till June 7

As the Delhi Government has announced the extension of lockdown till June 7, universities including the University of Delhi (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have decided to keep their campuses closed.

In a statement issued by JNU, the university said, the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed strictly till 9 am on June 7.

JNU also directed the security branch to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviours including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing in all areas inside the campus. The security brabk has also been directed to put pickets at several locations inside the campus to "ensure effective checking of movement of persons and vehicles" and to prevent "unnecessary movement of people on roads during curfew".

"Any person found violating the aforesaid instructions, shall be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws," the JNU statement issued in this regard added.

The university also issued numbers of the health centre, security control room and ambulance service in case of emergency. "For any help or in emergency, please contact: University Health Centre: 011-26741636, 011-26704766 and 011-26704700 (9 pm to 8 am). Ambulance: 9971728866 and 9971728877. Security Control Room: 011-26704029 (9 am to 5 pm), 011-26704752, 8130573744, 9312437374 (24x7)," it added.

The University of Delhi in a statement announcing extension of closure said: “..University stands extended till 05:00 a.m. of 07.06.2021. Other conditions remain unchanged.”

The university statement also added that the DU staff must attend to their duties as per the roster maintained and requirements of the officials including the deans, heads of the units and directors, principals and registrars.