DU JAT 2020 Merit List Released At Du.ac.in

Delhi University has released the DU JAT 2020 first merit list on the official website of DU -- du.ac.in. Students who took the Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) for admission to Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) and BA (Hons) in Business Economics can visit the DU website and check the first list of merit. DU JAT 2020 rank list has already been released on the university website on October 23.

The DU JAT merit list has names of candidates who are shortlisted for admission to the undergraduate programmes in Delhi University on the basis of DU JAT cut-off marks as determined by the authorities. The qualified shortlisted candidates in DU JAT will be required to register online for counselling by October 28 and pay the seat allocation fee within October 30.

DU JAT 2020 Merit List: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of DU -- du.ac.in

Step 2 - Check the name by pressing Ctlr+F and type the name

The DU JAT merit list 2020 has mentioned details of the candidate, and their category-wise ranks, allotted college and course. The online computer-based DU JAT exam was held for a total of 400 marks on September 7. The eligibility test of DU JAT comprised questions from Quantitative Ability; General English; Reasoning and Analytical Ability; and Business and General Awareness.