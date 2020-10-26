  • Home
  • Education
  • DU JAT Merit List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in; How To Download

DU JAT Merit List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in; How To Download

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first merit list of DU JAT 2020. Students can check the DU JAT first merit list on the official website of DU -- du.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 26, 2020 3:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule Released; Exams From November 28
NEET: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Of 50% OBC Quota In Tamil Nadu Medical Seats For 2020-21
XAT 2021 Exam Preparation Tips: Know Complete Strategy And Guide
NEET 2020 Counselling: Registration For NEET UG Counselling From Tomorrow; Check Schedule
Rajasthan Board Releases Reduced RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21; Direct Link
Allahabad University Result 2020 Declared; Know How To Download Scorecard
DU JAT Merit List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in; How To Download
DU JAT 2020 Merit List Released At Du.ac.in
New Delhi:

Delhi University has released the DU JAT 2020 first merit list on the official website of DU -- du.ac.in. Students who took the Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) for admission to Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) and BA (Hons) in Business Economics can visit the DU website and check the first list of merit. DU JAT 2020 rank list has already been released on the university website on October 23.

The DU JAT merit list has names of candidates who are shortlisted for admission to the undergraduate programmes in Delhi University on the basis of DU JAT cut-off marks as determined by the authorities. The qualified shortlisted candidates in DU JAT will be required to register online for counselling by October 28 and pay the seat allocation fee within October 30.

DU JAT 2020 Merit List: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of DU -- du.ac.in

Step 2 - Check the name by pressing Ctlr+F and type the name

The DU JAT merit list 2020 has mentioned details of the candidate, and their category-wise ranks, allotted college and course. The online computer-based DU JAT exam was held for a total of 400 marks on September 7. The eligibility test of DU JAT comprised questions from Quantitative Ability; General English; Reasoning and Analytical Ability; and Business and General Awareness.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Joint Admission Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras: 57th Convocation Held Using Virtual Reality; Over 2,300 Degrees Awarded
IIT Madras: 57th Convocation Held Using Virtual Reality; Over 2,300 Degrees Awarded
Chhattisgarh Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule Released; Exams From November 28
Chhattisgarh Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule Released; Exams From November 28
NEET: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Of 50% OBC Quota In Tamil Nadu Medical Seats For 2020-21
NEET: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Of 50% OBC Quota In Tamil Nadu Medical Seats For 2020-21
XAT 2021 Exam Preparation Tips: Know Complete Strategy And Guide
XAT 2021 Exam Preparation Tips: Know Complete Strategy And Guide
IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out; Check Details Here
IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out; Check Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................