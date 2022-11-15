DU Issues ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round-1 Allocation Lists For Admission To UG Programmes
DU UG Admission 2022: The university has issued the ECA, sports and CW quota round-1 seat allocation lists for UG admission.
Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 12:41 pm IST
The University of Delhi has issued the extra-curricular activities (ECA), sports and CW quota round-1 allocation lists for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes.
Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!
Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now
Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now
Click here for more Education News