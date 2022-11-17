DU To Hold Centenary Run On Friday To Mark 75 Years Of Independence

  • Home
The University of Delhi will organise a centenary run on November 18 under the slogan 'Run for DU' to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence and 100 glorious years of the university.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 6:09 pm IST

DU to organise centenary run tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Delhi University will organise a centenary run on Friday under the slogan "Run for DU" to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence. A large number of DU students, research scholars, teachers, non-teaching staff and alumni have registered for the run. About 50 differently-abled students will also participate in this run, for whom a special run circuit has been prepared.

The run has been organized under the Fit India Movement, a nationwide movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Supported by the Athletics Federation of India, the run has been convened by Prof. Shri Prakash Singh, Director, University South Delhi Campus.

Arjun Munda, the Union Cabinet Minister for Tribal Affairs, will be the chief guest at the function and Vivek Thakur, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, will be the guest of honour.

Youth icon and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will flag off the run from University Sports Complex Ground.

The inaugural function will be chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

"The University of Delhi is organizing a centenary run on November 18 under the slogan 'Run for DU' to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence and 100 glorious years of its academic excellence, the University of Delhi will organise the run on Friday, November 18 at 8 am," the university said in a statement.

The University of Delhi was established in 1922.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

