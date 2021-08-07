DU To Get New College At Fatehpur Beri Village; Education Minister To Lay Foundation Stone

DU will get a new college at Bhatti Kalan Gaon, Mehrauli

The University of Delhi (DU) will establish a new college at Bhatti Kalan Goan, Fatehpur Beri, Mehrauli, New Delhi. The foundation stone of the new DU college will be laid by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The name of the new college is yet to be finalised, a DU statement said. The new DU college at the Fatehpur Beri Village seeks to cater to the needs and requirements of the students living nearby. Earlier today, the university said that the foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on August 8, however, the ceremony has been postponed and DU will notify the new date separately, a statement issued in this regard said.

A Facilitation Centre will also be built at the proposed construction site. The Facilitation Centre, the DU statement says, will enable the students of the university living in and around Bhatti Kalan Goan, to complete various administrative processes, including admission and examination without having to travel long distances.

The new DU college will be set up on 40 bighas of land provided by the district and recommended by the Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal and with the support of Ramesh Bidhuri, member of Parliament.

The Foundation Stone laying ceremony, the DU statement said, will be witnessed by Professor PC Joshi, Vice Chancellor; Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, Professor Suman Kundu, Director South Campus, Dr Vikas Gupta, Registrar and other officials and staff of the university.