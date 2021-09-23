  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Forms Panel To Look Into De-Affiliation Matter Of College Of Art

DU Forms Panel To Look Into De-Affiliation Matter Of College Of Art

The Delhi University has formed a six-member panel to look into the matter of de-affiliation of the College of Art from the varsity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 11:12 am IST

RELATED NEWS

DU's First Cut-Off List Likely To Be Announced On October 1: Sources
Prof Yogesh Singh Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Delhi University
DU Forms Panel For Framing Syllabi Of 6 Courses To Be Introduced Under NEP
DU Admission: 1st Cut-Offs For BA Economics Last Year
DU Warns Students Against Fake Notice On College Reopening
Oxygen Plant Set Up By Students Of DU's SRCC Inaugurated
DU Forms Panel To Look Into De-Affiliation Matter Of College Of Art
Delhi University has formed panel to look into matter of de-affiliation of College of Art
New Delhi:

The Delhi University has formed a six-member panel to look into the matter of de-affiliation of the College of Art from the varsity, after a large section of its executive council expressed unhappiness over a proposal to merge it with the Delhi government-run Ambedkar University.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The committee will also look into the de-affiliation of the Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research (DIPSAR) from the Delhi University (DU) and it becoming the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (PSRU) under the Delhi government.

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet in March decided to merge the College of Art (CoA) with the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD).

"The Delhi University will determine the modalities of how the process of de-affiliation happens. There has been no process carried out for its (CoA) de-affiliation," said the Dean of Colleges at the varsity, Professor Balaram Pani.

"The committee will decide whether the College of Art should be de-affiliated,” he said.

The decision to form the committee was taken at the Executive Council (EC) meeting of the university held last month. The committee was notified on September 21.

At the EC meeting, the de-affiliation of CoA from DU and its affiliation with the AUD was discussed.

The Delhi Cabinet in March took the decision to merge CoA, currently affiliated to DU, with AUD. "A committee has been formed to look into the matter.

The entire EC was not happy with the conduct of the Delhi government and it was decided to form a committee," Registrar Vikas Gupta had said.

Professor Rajpal Singh Pawar, who has been appointed as the member of the committee formed by the university, said that they questioned the university authorities over the issue of de-affiliation.

"We will try to stop the de-affiliation. Whatever should happen, should happen with the approval of the EC. The committee will formulate the Delhi University's reply to the draft Cabinet note of the Delhi government on the de-affiliation of College of Art," he said.

Mr Pawar also claimed that the varsity had never allowed DIPSAR's affiliation. "We want to know when permission was granted for its de-affiliation and who gave that permission," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2021: Admit Card Date And Time, Self-Declaration Form
JEE Advanced 2021: Admit Card Date And Time, Self-Declaration Form
JEE Main Counselling: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science For Reserved Categories From 2020
JEE Main Counselling: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science For Reserved Categories From 2020
Jammu And Kashmir Board Of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) To Promote Class 11 Students Without Exams
Jammu And Kashmir Board Of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) To Promote Class 11 Students Without Exams
Telangana To Release TS ICET Result 2021 Today
Telangana To Release TS ICET Result 2021 Today
Delhi Government's Mega PTM Has Helped Parents Get Involved In Children's Development Process: Research
Delhi Government's Mega PTM Has Helped Parents Get Involved In Children's Development Process: Research
.......................... Advertisement ..........................