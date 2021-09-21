  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Forms Panel For Framing Syllabi Of 6 Courses To Be Introduced Under NEP

DU Forms Panel For Framing Syllabi Of 6 Courses To Be Introduced Under NEP

The Delhi University (DU) has formed a seven-member committee to frame the syllabi of six new interdisciplinary undergraduate courses that will be introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 21, 2021 10:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DU Admission: 1st Cut-Offs For BA Economics Last Year
DU Warns Students Against Fake Notice On College Reopening
Oxygen Plant Set Up By Students Of DU's SRCC Inaugurated
DU Cut-Off 2021: Latest Update On Schedule, First Cut-Off List
DU Admission 2021: 1st Cut-Off Likely On October 1, Schedule Next Week
Delhi University UG Cut-Off Schedule Likely To Be Released Next Week: Officials
DU Forms Panel For Framing Syllabi Of 6 Courses To Be Introduced Under NEP
DU forms panel for framing syllabi of 6 courses to be introduced under National Education Policy
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has formed a seven-member committee to frame the syllabi of six new interdisciplinary undergraduate courses that will be introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP). The university will be implementing the NEP from 2022-23 following approval from its executive council and academic council.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

"The University of Delhi has constituted the National Education Policy (NEP) Interdisciplinary Courses Committee.... The committee shall frame the syllabi with respect to the following new interdisciplinary courses that are part of the structures of the undergraduate programmes of study...," a notification issued in this regard read.

The respective courses are ethics and culture, social and emotional learning, innovation and entrepreneurship, co-curricular, science and society and IT skills, data analysis and mathematics.

The chairman of the committee is Professor Vivek Suneja, Faculty of Management Studies, Professor HP Singh, Department of Physics, Professor Shobha Bagai, Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC), Dr Anju Srivastava, Principal, Hindu College, Dr Suman Sharma, Principal, Lady Shri Ram College, Dr SP Aggarwal, Principal, Ramanujan College, and Dr Asani Bhaduri, Assistant Professor, CIC, who will be the member-secretary.

"The NEP Interdisciplinary Courses Committee is empowered to constitute Interdisciplinary Sub-Committees/Working Groups for assisting the committee in framing the syllabi for the NEP Interdisciplinary Courses, comprising teachers of the departments, centres and colleges of the university," the notification read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Indian Teachers Positive About Careers Post-Pandemic: Report
Indian Teachers Positive About Careers Post-Pandemic: Report
Maharashtra Congress Chief Demands Nixing Of NEET In State
Maharashtra Congress Chief Demands Nixing Of NEET In State
India's Highest Altitude Institute In Ladakh Gets LiFi Network For Faster Internet
India's Highest Altitude Institute In Ladakh Gets LiFi Network For Faster Internet
Education Ministry Forms Committee For Development Of National Curriculum Frameworks
Education Ministry Forms Committee For Development Of National Curriculum Frameworks
No Exam, Registration Fees For Students Who Lost Parents To COVID-19: CBSE
No Exam, Registration Fees For Students Who Lost Parents To COVID-19: CBSE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................