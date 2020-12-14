  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University FMS Admission Process Begins For MBA Programme

Delhi University FMS Admission Process Begins For MBA Programme

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) affiliated to the Delhi University has started the application process for MBA. Last date to apply is December 31.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 14, 2020 4:57 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Roorkee Establishes Ravi Mohan Mangal Institute Chair Professorship
IGNOU December TEE 2020 Application Deadline Extended
Encourage Students To Visit 'Technological Marvel' Atal Tunnel In Himachal Pradesh: UGC To Universities
IIT Madras Issues SOPs For Students, Teachers After Spread Of COVID-19 Infections
IIM Ahmedabad: Chhavi Moodgal Appointed As CEO Of Endowment Fund
Anna University Final Year Re-Exam Result Announced At Aucoe.annauniv.edu, Here’s How To Download
Delhi University FMS Admission Process Begins For MBA Programme
FMS begins application process for MBA programme
New Delhi:

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) affiliated to the Delhi University has started the application process for full-time Masters in Business Administration (MBA) 2021-23. It has released the application form on its official website fms.edu. The college will shortlist candidates on the basis of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) score. The aspirants must have secured at least 50 percent in their Bachelors course to be eligible for interview.

The last date to apply for the course is December 31. A total of 251 unreserved seats will be offered to the candidates.

Steps To Register MBA Application

  • Visit the official website of FMS

  • Click on the link to apply online

  • Register yourself by filling up Admission Open 2021 form

  • Enter name, email address, create a password, choose your city and state.

  • You will receive a verification mail on your registered email address.

  • Click on the verification link.

  • You will receive a mail confirming your registration

Admission Criteria

FMS will consider applicants’ CAT score, marks obtained in Classes 10 and 12, statement of purpose, extempore and personal interview.

The division of final score will be -

  • CAT 2020 score - 50%
  • Personal Interview-15%
  • Marks obtained in Class 10 and 12 - 10% each
  • Statement of Purpose- 10%
  • Extempore- 5%

In case of a problem, aspirants can contact the FMS helpdesk at admissions@fms.edu or 011-27666387.

Click here for more Education News
FMS Delhi University Admission FMS Delhi University Registration FMS MBA FMS Online application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Roorkee Establishes Ravi Mohan Mangal Institute Chair Professorship
IIT Roorkee Establishes Ravi Mohan Mangal Institute Chair Professorship
IRT Delhi Invites Online Applications For One-Year Diploma Programmes
IRT Delhi Invites Online Applications For One-Year Diploma Programmes
JNV Class 6 Admission: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Schools Collect Forms Offline
JNV Class 6 Admission: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Schools Collect Forms Offline
GATE 2021 Application: Change Exam Centre By Tomorrow At Gate.iitb.ac.in
GATE 2021 Application: Change Exam Centre By Tomorrow At Gate.iitb.ac.in
IGNOU December TEE 2020 Application Deadline Extended
IGNOU December TEE 2020 Application Deadline Extended
.......................... Advertisement ..........................