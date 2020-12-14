Delhi University FMS Admission Process Begins For MBA Programme

FMS begins application process for MBA programme

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) affiliated to the Delhi University has started the application process for full-time Masters in Business Administration (MBA) 2021-23. It has released the application form on its official website fms.edu. The college will shortlist candidates on the basis of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) score. The aspirants must have secured at least 50 percent in their Bachelors course to be eligible for interview.

The last date to apply for the course is December 31. A total of 251 unreserved seats will be offered to the candidates.

Steps To Register MBA Application

Visit the official website of FMS

Click on the link to apply online

Register yourself by filling up Admission Open 2021 form

Enter name, email address, create a password, choose your city and state.

You will receive a verification mail on your registered email address.

Click on the verification link.

You will receive a mail confirming your registration

Admission Criteria

FMS will consider applicants’ CAT score, marks obtained in Classes 10 and 12, statement of purpose, extempore and personal interview.

The division of final score will be -

CAT 2020 score - 50%

Personal Interview-15%

Marks obtained in Class 10 and 12 - 10% each

Statement of Purpose- 10%

Extempore- 5%

In case of a problem, aspirants can contact the FMS helpdesk at admissions@fms.edu or 011-27666387.