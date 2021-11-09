DU First-Year Classes To Begin From November 22

Delhi University announced on Tuesday that classes for first year undergraduate students will commence from November 22.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 9, 2021 10:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Delhi University announced on Tuesday that classes for first year undergraduate students will commence from November 22, while exams will be held in March next year. The university has released its academic calendar for first year students.

According to the calendar, the classes will commence for the first semester on November 22, while the exams will be held from March 21 to April 4 next year. The preparatory break will be from March 11 to March 20 next year. Classes for the second semester will start from April 7, with the exams being held from August 5 to August 22 next year.

The new session will commence for the students from August 26 next year. Over 68,800 students have secured admission to the university since the first list was declared on October 1.

