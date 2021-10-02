DU 1 Cut-Off: SRCC, Hindu Among 8 DU Colleges Seeking 100% Marks For 10 Courses

RCC, Hindu among 8 DU colleges seeking 100% marks for 10 courses

Eight Delhi University colleges, including SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas, Hansraj and Khalsa, announced 100 per cent cut offs for admissions to 10 undergraduate courses, while the first cut off marks for a few courses in some colleges increased by six to seven per cent as compared to last year.

Other colleges that have set a perfect score for admission are Jesus and Mary College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, which was the only college last year to come up with 100 per cent cut offs for three of its courses-- BA (Hons) Economics, Political Science and Psychology -- has reduced its cut offs by 0.25 per cent-0.5 per cent for the courses this year. The cut offs this year for Economics, Political Science and Psychology are 99.50 per cent, 99.75 per cent and 99.75 per cent respectively.

College principals attributed the soaring cut offs to rise in board exams scores, with over 70,000 CBSE students scoring above 95 per cent marks this year.

Many students who scored marks above 95 per cent are now pinning their hopes on extra curricular activities (ECA) and sports quota, anticipating limited chances of scores dropping in subsequent cut offs or seats remaining vacant. SRCC has demanded cent per cent marks for admission to BA (Hons) Economics and BCom (Hons). Last year the college had pegged the cut-off for BA (Hons)Economics at 99 per cent and for BCom (Hons) at 99.50 per cent.

Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has pegged the cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology at 100 per cent for those who do not include the subject while calculating their best of four (BFS) percentage. The cut-off for students who will include the subject in their BFS marks is 99 per cent. Last year, the cut-off for Psychology (Hons) was 99.5 per cent if the subject was not included in BFS or if a student had scored less than 85 per cent in the subject, while for the others it was 98.5 per cent.

To get into BSc (Hons) Computer Science at Hansraj College, a student requires cent per cent marks, a significant increase from last year when 97.25 per cent was needed to get into the course.

This year, Hindu College and Ramjas College have kept a perfect score for getting into BA (Honours) Political Science. In 2020, the minimum marks required for admission to BA (Hons) Political Science at Hindu were just 0.50 per cent short of 100 per cent while at Ramjas College, the cut-off was 99 per cent.

For getting into BCom at SGTB Khalsa College, students will this time need a 100 per cent score, a significant increase from last year when 96.5 per cent was required to be eligible for admission to the course.

Ramjas College has pegged the cut-off at 100 per cent for a combination of BA programmes under which a student can opt any of the two subjects (English/Hindi/Political Science/Economics/History/ Mathematics). Last year, the minimum eligibility requirement for this combination was 96 per cent. The college has also set the same requirement for Physics (Hons).

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies had pegged the cut-off at 97 per cent for BSc (Hons) Computer Science last yea, but this time, it is 100 per cent.

Deen Dayal Upadhayya College had a cut-off of 96 per cent for admissions to BSc(Hons) Computer Science last year and it is now 100 per cent.

The cut-offs at Deshbandhu College have seen a significant increase than last year. The college has set a cut-off of 97 per cent cut-off for some BA programme combinations.

At Aryabhatta College, the cut-off for BA(Hons) Hindi has seen a spike from last year. In 2020, the cut-off for the course was 80 per cent but this year it is 86 per cent. Last year, the cut-offs of the BA programme combinations hovered between 86 per cent to 88 per cent. The highest cut-off was for a combination of English and Political Science and History and Political Science at 90 per cent, which has increased by seven per cent this time.

It was in 2015 that two colleges -- College of Vocational Studies (CVS) and IP College for Women -- required the perfect score for admission to BSc (Hons) Computer Science.

Students will start applying to colleges from October 4.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

