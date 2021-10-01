DU admission 2021: 1st cut-off list today

DU first cut-off 2021: Delhi University colleges will announce first cut-offs for admission to undergraduate courses today, October 1. DU cut-offs will be available on the admission portal, du.ac.in. Colleges will release individual cut-off lists on their websites and combined lists – one for arts and commerce streams, one for science stream, and another for BA programmes – will be available on the admission portal.

Students can expect DU cut-offs to be higher than last year, as principals of some DU colleges have already confirmed it.

Some colleges said they could even keep the cut-offs at 100 per cent to avoid "over-admissions" on the limited number of seats.

"We had decided on our cut-offs but we were wondering to have a re-look at the scores after seeing that a higher number of students have scored above 95 per cent.

"There are also students who have scored cent per cent marks and we might have to keep the cut-offs at 100 per cent," Vibha Chauhan, principal of Kirori Mal College told PTI.

Miranda House will not set a 100 per cent cut-off for any course, Principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda said.

"We won't have 100 per cent cut-offs. The cut-offs will be slightly calibrated than last time. The cut-offs will be close to 100 but we will be realistic with them," Ms Nanda added.

Dr Babli Moitra Saraf, principal of Indraprastha College For Women, said students should not be in despair even if they are not able to meet the cut-offs in the first list.

"The first and the second cut-offs are higher because colleges do not want to run the risk of over-admissions. The rule is that everyone within the cut-off has to be accommodated irrespective of the number of seats," she said.

Unlike last year, the cut-off lists will likely be released during the day, the university had earlier said.

Based on first DU cut-offs, colleges will begin admitting students to undergraduate programmes. The admission process will begin at 10 am on October 4 and end at 5 pm on October 7.

The DU plans to release five cut-off lists this year. The second and third lists will be out on October 9 and 16 and if seats remain vacant, the following lists will be released as per the schedule prepared by the university.