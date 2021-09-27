DU First Cut-Off List On October 1, Second On October 9

The Delhi University will announce its first cut-off list on October 1

The Delhi University will announce its first cut-off list on October 1, followed by the second on October 9 and the third on October 16. Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs and the admission process is online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The colleges will declare their first cut-off list on October 1 and admissions will start from October 4 at 10 am and will go on till October 6 at 11.59 pm, the varsity said on Monday.

Colleges are expected to approve admissions under the first list by 5 pm on October 7 and the last day of payment will be October 8 by 5 pm, it said. The second cut-off will be declared on October 9, with admissions starting from October 11 at 10 am and ending on October 13 at 11.59 pm.

The Delhi University (DU) said that admissions under the second list will be approved by 5 pm on October 14 and the last day of payment will be October 15 by 5 pm. The third list will be announced on October 16 with the admission process starting on October 18 at 10 am. The candidates will be able to apply for admission till October 21 at 11.59 pm.

Colleges will approve admissions under the third list by 5 pm on October 22 and the last day of payment will be October 23 by 5 pm, the DU said in its admission schedule. The varsity said that colleges will announce special cut-offs after the third list, if there are vacant seats. The special list will be for those who could not apply in the previous three lists despite being eligible, it said.

The admission process will start on October 26 at 10 am and end on October 27 at 11.59 pm for special cut-offs and colleges will approve admissions by 5 pm on October 28 and the last day of payment will be October 29 by 5 pm, the DU said. The fourth list will be out on October 30 with the admission process commencing on November 1 at 10 am and ending on the next day at 11.59 pm, it said.

The colleges are expected to complete admission approvals by 5 pm on November 5 with the last date of payment being November 6 by 5 pm, the varsity said. The fifth list will be announced on November 8 and the candidates will be able to apply for admission by November 9 at 10 am and ending on the next day at November 10 at 11.59 pm.

The colleges will complete admission approvals by 11.59 pm on November 11 with the last date of payment being November 12 by 5 pm. They will declare cut-offs under the special drive on vacant seats wherever applicable on November 13 with admissions happening between November 14 and 15 and the last date of payment being November 16.

