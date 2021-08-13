DU First Cut-Off For BSc Chemistry Last Year
The highest DU admission cut-off for the BSc Chemistry course last year in the first list was 98.33 per cent at Hindu College.
The highest DU admission cut-off for the BSc Chemistry course last year in the first list was 98.33 per cent at Hindu College. This year, DU cut-offs are likely to go even higher. The Delhi University receives the most number of application forms from CBSE students and over 70,000 students from the board have secured 95 plus percentage in their Class 12 board results. DU admission 2021 registration for UG courses will end on August 31.
Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here
DU admits students to most of its undergraduate courses, including BSc Chemistry, based on merit – Class 12 results. The first cut-off list will be released between September 7 and 10. Students can check last year’s DU 1st cut-off for BSc Chemistry to know their chances of admission.
DU Admission First Cut-Off For BSc Chemistry In 2020
Name of College
Cut-Off (In %)
Acharya Narendra Dev College
96.66
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
95
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
92
Daulat Ram College
97.66
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
95
Deshbandhu College
95
Dyal Singh College
98
Gargi College
96
Hansraj College
97
Hindu College
98.33
Kalindi College
93
Kirori Mal College
97
Maitreyi College
96
Miranda House
97.33
Motilal Nehru College
95
Rajdhani College
93
Ramjas College
98
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women
92
Shivaji College
95
Shyam Lal College
96
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur K
95
Sri Venketeswara College
96.66
Swami Shardhanand College
91
Zakir Husain Delhi Colleg
96
These are last year’s DU 1st cut-offs for BSc Chemistry for general category students. Cut-offs for reserved categories are different. Check here