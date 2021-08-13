DU First Cut-Off For BSc Chemistry Last Year

The highest DU admission cut-off for the BSc Chemistry course last year in the first list was 98.33 per cent at Hindu College.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 13, 2021 10:03 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission 2021: BA Political Science Opening Cut-Off From Last Year
DU UG Admission 2021: Last Year’s BA English First Cut-Offs
DU Cut-Off List: Hindu College’s First, Second Cut-Off Marks From 2020
96% DU Students Feel Fee Collection During Lockdown Unfair: AISA Survey
DU Sees "Climate Warriors" In New Students, To Make Tree Plantation Part Of Curriculum
Delhi University Considering Naming New College After Sushma Swaraj
DU First Cut-Off For BSc Chemistry Last Year
The first DU cut-off list will be released between September 7 and 10
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The highest DU admission cut-off for the BSc Chemistry course last year in the first list was 98.33 per cent at Hindu College. This year, DU cut-offs are likely to go even higher. The Delhi University receives the most number of application forms from CBSE students and over 70,000 students from the board have secured 95 plus percentage in their Class 12 board results. DU admission 2021 registration for UG courses will end on August 31.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

DU admits students to most of its undergraduate courses, including BSc Chemistry, based on merit – Class 12 results. The first cut-off list will be released between September 7 and 10. Students can check last year’s DU 1st cut-off for BSc Chemistry to know their chances of admission.

DU Admission First Cut-Off For BSc Chemistry In 2020

Name of College

Cut-Off (In %)

Acharya Narendra Dev College

96.66

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

95

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

92

Daulat Ram College

97.66

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

95

Deshbandhu College

95

Dyal Singh College

98

Gargi College

96

Hansraj College

97

Hindu College

98.33

Kalindi College

93

Kirori Mal College

97

Maitreyi College

96

Miranda House

97.33

Motilal Nehru College

95

Rajdhani College

93

Ramjas College

98

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women

92

Shivaji College

95

Shyam Lal College

96

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur K

95

Sri Venketeswara College

96.66

Swami Shardhanand College

91

Zakir Husain Delhi Colleg

96

These are last year’s DU 1st cut-offs for BSc Chemistry for general category students. Cut-offs for reserved categories are different. Check here

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission DU cut off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Here’s What You Can Edit
NEET 2021 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Here’s What You Can Edit
Maharashtra School Reopening: Decision Up To Local Officials, Says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra School Reopening: Decision Up To Local Officials, Says Varsha Gaikwad
National Health Authority, IIT Delhi To Strengthen India's COVID-19 Response
National Health Authority, IIT Delhi To Strengthen India's COVID-19 Response
Rajasthan: Schools For Classes 9-12, Other Educational Institutes To Reopen From September 1
Rajasthan: Schools For Classes 9-12, Other Educational Institutes To Reopen From September 1
Maharashtra Government Directs Schools To Waive Off Fees By 15 Per Cent
Maharashtra Government Directs Schools To Waive Off Fees By 15 Per Cent
.......................... Advertisement ..........................