Image credit: Wikimedia Commons The first DU cut-off list will be released between September 7 and 10

The highest DU admission cut-off for the BSc Chemistry course last year in the first list was 98.33 per cent at Hindu College. This year, DU cut-offs are likely to go even higher. The Delhi University receives the most number of application forms from CBSE students and over 70,000 students from the board have secured 95 plus percentage in their Class 12 board results. DU admission 2021 registration for UG courses will end on August 31.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

DU admits students to most of its undergraduate courses, including BSc Chemistry, based on merit – Class 12 results. The first cut-off list will be released between September 7 and 10. Students can check last year’s DU 1st cut-off for BSc Chemistry to know their chances of admission.

DU Admission First Cut-Off For BSc Chemistry In 2020

Name of College Cut-Off (In %) Acharya Narendra Dev College 96.66 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 95 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 92 Daulat Ram College 97.66 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 95 Deshbandhu College 95 Dyal Singh College 98 Gargi College 96 Hansraj College 97 Hindu College 98.33 Kalindi College 93 Kirori Mal College 97 Maitreyi College 96 Miranda House 97.33 Motilal Nehru College 95 Rajdhani College 93 Ramjas College 98 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women 92 Shivaji College 95 Shyam Lal College 96 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur K 95 Sri Venketeswara College 96.66 Swami Shardhanand College 91 Zakir Husain Delhi Colleg 96

These are last year’s DU 1st cut-offs for BSc Chemistry for general category students. Cut-offs for reserved categories are different. Check here