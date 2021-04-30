  • Home
Delhi University (DU) To Decide On Final Year Exams Soon

Delhi University (DU) has said that it will take a decision on the conduct of May-June 2021 final exams ‘at the earliest’.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 30, 2021 9:23 am IST

DU will take a decision on final year exams soon
New Delhi:

Amid the demands for postponements of the final exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Delhi (DU) has said that it will take a decision on the conduct of May-June 2021 exams ‘at the earliest’. The university is slated to conduct exams for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students between May and June.

According to the official notification released by DU, the university would take a stock of the situation and would come out with its decision at the earliest for the conduct of the May-June 2021 examination (final year/semester) in compliance with UGC guidelines and advisory issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire humanity and in particular our country during recent times. The University is concerned for the health and safety of our students which is our priority and would ensure that the interest of the university community is protected at any given time,” DU said in an official notice.

DU has further clarified that the university will take a decision on the mid-term semester or year exams at a later stage.

The university has also asked the students to not fall prey to any rumours as the details of the same will be announced on the official website in due course of time.

