  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Fifth Cut-Off List Out; Admission Starts Tomorrow

DU Fifth Cut-Off List Out; Admission Starts Tomorrow

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fifth cut-off list today, November 8.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 8, 2021 8:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Admissions 2021: NCWEB Second Cut-Off List Out; BCom Seats Open At JMC
DU 5th Cut-Off 2021: Delhi University To Release Fifth Cut-Off List Today
Give Details Of Communication Made With Director Of Higher Education: DU To 12 College Principals
DU PG Admission 2021 Registration Begins Soon; 7 Things Candidates Must Know
DUSU Moves High Court Challenging DU Decision To Consider Only Class 12 Marks For Admission
DU To Hold 3rd, 5th, 7th Semester Exams Of All UG, PG Programmes From November 30
DU Fifth Cut-Off List Out; Admission Starts Tomorrow
DU fifth cut-off list released
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fifth cut-off list today, November 8. The consolidated DU cut-off list for Arts, Science and Commerce stream is available on-- du.ac.in. Students who meet the cut-off will be eligible to apply for admission against the fifth cut-off list from tomorrow onwards.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Kirori Mal College demands 98.25 percent marks for admission to BA (Hons) Economics course, for BA (Hons) English, KMC demands 97.25 per cent marks. Motilal Nehru College has closed admission for many courses like BSc Hons Physics, BA Hons Political Science among others. For BA Hons Chemistry, Moti Lal Nehru demands 93 per cent marks.

Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has kept the 99.75 per cent cut-off for admission to BA (Hons) Psychology and 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) sociology. JMC has also closed admission to most of the courses.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has kept 93.33 per cent cut-off marks for B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry and 91 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) Electronics.

According to the DU admission 2021 schedule, the admission against the first cut-off list will begin from tomorrow, November 9 from 10 am. DU colleges to complete approvals for admission by November 11 (11:59 pm). Last date for the payment of fees is November 12 (5 pm.)

Students will have to login to the students' dashboard to proceed with the online admission process.

An official statement from DU states: "The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Fifth Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website. "

Click here for more Education News
DU Cut off lists
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut For 2 Days
Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut For 2 Days
DU Admissions 2021: NCWEB Second Cut-Off List Out; BCom Seats Open At JMC
DU Admissions 2021: NCWEB Second Cut-Off List Out; BCom Seats Open At JMC
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2021 Mock Test Tomorrow; Check Details
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2021 Mock Test Tomorrow; Check Details
Army Ties Up With University Of Kashmir To Provide Distance Education Courses For Soldiers
Army Ties Up With University Of Kashmir To Provide Distance Education Courses For Soldiers
MCC Counselling Dates Soon; Know What Is 15% IP Quota Seats Of ESIC
MCC Counselling Dates Soon; Know What Is 15% IP Quota Seats Of ESIC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................