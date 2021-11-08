DU Fifth Cut-Off List Out; Admission Starts Tomorrow

DU fifth cut-off list released

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fifth cut-off list today, November 8. The consolidated DU cut-off list for Arts, Science and Commerce stream is available on-- du.ac.in. Students who meet the cut-off will be eligible to apply for admission against the fifth cut-off list from tomorrow onwards.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Kirori Mal College demands 98.25 percent marks for admission to BA (Hons) Economics course, for BA (Hons) English, KMC demands 97.25 per cent marks. Motilal Nehru College has closed admission for many courses like BSc Hons Physics, BA Hons Political Science among others. For BA Hons Chemistry, Moti Lal Nehru demands 93 per cent marks.

Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has kept the 99.75 per cent cut-off for admission to BA (Hons) Psychology and 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) sociology. JMC has also closed admission to most of the courses.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has kept 93.33 per cent cut-off marks for B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry and 91 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) Electronics.

According to the DU admission 2021 schedule, the admission against the first cut-off list will begin from tomorrow, November 9 from 10 am. DU colleges to complete approvals for admission by November 11 (11:59 pm). Last date for the payment of fees is November 12 (5 pm.)

Students will have to login to the students' dashboard to proceed with the online admission process.

An official statement from DU states: "The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Fifth Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website. "