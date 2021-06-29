  • Home
  • Education
  • DU To Felicitate Its 8 Alumni Including Kiren Rijiju, Hardep Singh Puri

DU To Felicitate Its 8 Alumni Including Kiren Rijiju, Hardep Singh Puri

The Delhi University will felicitate eight of its alumni, including Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Singh Puri, for achieving distinction in their fields.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 29, 2021 8:49 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Covid Care Centres, Oxygen Plant Part Of DU's Preparation For Possible Third Wave
DU Admission 2021: Registrations For Entrance-Based, PG Courses Likely To Begin In Third Week Of July
DU To Felicitate Its 8 Alumni Including Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri
95% Students Took DU Open Book Exams In June 2021, Higher Than Last Year
Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Arts, Commerce From Last Year
DU South Campus, NDMC Plan Collaborative O2 Plant
DU To Felicitate Its 8 Alumni Including Kiren Rijiju, Hardep Singh Puri
Delhi University will felicitate its 8 alumni for achieving distinction in their fields
New Delhi:

The Delhi University will felicitate eight of its alumni, including Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Singh Puri, for achieving distinction in their fields, a statement from the varsity said on Monday.

Recommended:  Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage  CLICK HERE

Mr Puri, who is the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister, studied at the Hindu College, while Rijiju, currently the Union Sports minister and also the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, is an alumnus of Hansraj College. Among those who will be felicitated are filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and IPS officer Kiran Bedi, higher education secretary in the ministry of education Amit Khare, principal secretary to the prime minister P K Mishra, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajeet Mahanty and Uttar Pradesh State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar, the statement said.

Mr Ali passed out from Hindu College while Khare is an alumnus of St Stephen's College. Bedi, Mishra and Mahanty were students at the Faculty of Law, Delhi School of Economics and Campus Law Centre of the varsity respectively.

They are likely to be felicitated at the Founders' Day event, which is planned for either July or August, according to officials.

The varsity celebrates its Founder's Day in May but due to the second wave of coronavirus, the day could not be celebrated. Faculty members of the varsity will also be felicitated with different awards at the event.

Professors JP Khurana of Department of Plant Molecular Biology and Pami Dua, Department of Economics have been chosen for the highest honours of Nishta Dhritih Satyam Samman, the varsity said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Covid Care Centres, Oxygen Plant Part Of DU's Preparation For Possible Third Wave
Covid Care Centres, Oxygen Plant Part Of DU's Preparation For Possible Third Wave
Odisha Minister Allays Students Admission Concerns Over Class 10 Results
Odisha Minister Allays Students Admission Concerns Over Class 10 Results
Online Classes For Telangana Students From July 1
Online Classes For Telangana Students From July 1
DU Admission 2021: Registrations For Entrance-Based, PG Courses Likely To Begin In Third Week Of July
DU Admission 2021: Registrations For Entrance-Based, PG Courses Likely To Begin In Third Week Of July
Telangana DOST: Degree Admission Process To Begin Soon, Details Here
Telangana DOST: Degree Admission Process To Begin Soon, Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................