DU To Felicitate Its 8 Alumni Including Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri

Delhi University to felicitate eight of its alumni

The Delhi University will felicitate eight of its alumni, including Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Singh Puri, for achieving distinction in their fields, a statement from the university said on Monday.

Mr Puri, who is the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, studied at the Hindu College, while Mr Rijiju, currently the Union Sports Minister and also the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, is an alumnus of Hansraj College.

Among those who will also be felicitated are filmmaker Imtiaz Ali; former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and IPS Officer Kiran Bedi; Higher Education Secretary in the Ministry of Education Amit Khare; Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra; Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajeet Mahanty and Uttar Pradesh State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar, the statement said.

Imtiaz Ali passed out from Hindu College while Amit Khare is an alumnus of St Stephen's College. Ms Bedi, PK Mishra and Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Mahanty were students at the Faculty of Law, Delhi School of Economics and Campus Law Centre of the university.

