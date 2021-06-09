  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Extends Term Of Governing Bodies Of 28 Colleges By Three Months

DU Extends Term Of Governing Bodies Of 28 Colleges By Three Months

The Delhi University (DU) has extended the term of the governing bodies of the 28 colleges partially or fully funded by the city government by three months owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 9, 2021 9:51 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DU Asks Telegram To Discontinue Group Formed To Help Students In OBE Exam
Without Class 12 Board Exams, Here's How DU, JNU, Jamia Will Admit UG Students
DU Admission 2021 Begins From Mid-July; Here’s How Students Will Be Admitted
Around 35,000 Students Take Delhi University Open-Book Exams
Delhi University Online Exams Begin Today For Over 2 Lakh Students
DUSU Urges Colleges To Clear Pending Results, Give Extra Chances To Submit Assignments
DU Extends Term Of Governing Bodies Of 28 Colleges By Three Months
DU extends term of governing bodies of 28 colleges
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has extended the term of the governing bodies of the 28 colleges partially or fully funded by the city government by three months owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended:  Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage  CLICK HERE

In a letter written to the director, higher education of the Delhi Government on June 7, the university said it has given the three-month extension to the governing bodies with effect from June 13.

The letter cited the prevailing pandemic situation as the reason behind the extension. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had conveyed to the university officials earlier that a further three-month extension is the need of the hour in these very challenging times of the pandemic.

The letter written by the university also said the names for the new governing bodies that will eventually be constituted for a period of one year will be sent in due course. A delegation of the Delhi Teachers’ Association (DTA), the teachers wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had earlier met the university officials to demand for the extension.

DTA in-charge Hansraj "Suman" said the constructive dialogue that has been established between the deputy chief minister and the university top brass has made this extension possible. Of the 28 colleges, 12 are fully funded by funded by the Delhi Government.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI Re-Opens Application Window To Change Centres For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams
ICAI Re-Opens Application Window To Change Centres For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams
INI CET Admit Card Released; Exam On June 16
INI CET Admit Card Released; Exam On June 16
Top DRDO Prize For Noida University Scientist's Concept To Recognize Person's Identity In Dark
Top DRDO Prize For Noida University Scientist's Concept To Recognize Person's Identity In Dark
QS World University Rankings: 3 Indian Institutes In Top 200; IISc Top Research University
QS World University Rankings: 3 Indian Institutes In Top 200; IISc Top Research University
Promote Class 11 Students By July 15, West Bengal Higher Secondary Council Tells Schools
Promote Class 11 Students By July 15, West Bengal Higher Secondary Council Tells Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................