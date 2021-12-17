  • Home
DU Executive Council Meeting Today, Vice-Chancellor Likely To Announce His New Team

According to officials privy to the development, pro Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi, Director of South Campus Suman Kundu, Proctor Neeta Sehgal and Dean of Students Welfare Rajeev Gupta submitted their resignations.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 8:49 am IST

New Delhi:

Senior Delhi University officials, including Pro-Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi, tendered their resignations on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of the Executive Council on Friday when the Vice-Chancellor is expected to announce his new team.

According to officials privy to the development, Mr Joshi, Director of South Campus Suman Kundu, Proctor Neeta Sehgal and Dean of Students Welfare Rajeev Gupta submitted their resignations.

"These posts are co-terminus, they last till the tenure of the Vice-Chancellor who made those appointments. With Professor Yogesh Singh joining as the Vice-Chancellor on October 8, they were supposed to resign but were asked to continue till the new appointments were made," said an official, requesting anonymity.

Mr Joshi had served as the Vice-Chancellor before Yogesh Singh's appointment.

The Executive Council meeting is scheduled for Friday and Mr Singh is likely to announce his new team. Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani had also tendered his resignation but he has been asked to continue on his post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

