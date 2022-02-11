  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Exams In March-April To Be Held In Open Book Mode

Delhi University Exams In March-April To Be Held In Open Book Mode

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday said all examinations in March and April will be held in open book format, ending uncertainty around the mode of the test among students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 11, 2022 10:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Executive Council Approves UG Curriculum Framework; 3 Dissent
DU Reopening: Outstation Students Say University Should Have Given More Time To Come To Delhi
Delhi University Executive Council Meeting Today To Discuss Undergraduate Curriculum Framework
DU's Executive Council To Meet Tomorrow To Discuss Undergraduate Curriculum Framework
DU Reopening: Wait For Hostel Room To Be Longer As Allotment Process To Take Time
‘Victory Of Students’ Say Protesters As DU To Resume Physical Classes From Feb 17
Delhi University Exams In March-April To Be Held In Open Book Mode
DU exams in open book format in March-April
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday said all examinations in March and April will be held in open book format, ending uncertainty around the mode of the test among students. It further said that the university will shift to the physical mode of examinations in the months of May and June.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

"It is hereby informed to all concerned that the University of Delhi on the basis of recommendations of the Working Group for Examinations has decided that all the examinations which shall be conducted during the month of March and April 2022 (Odd Semester Examinations I/III/V/VII), shall be conducted in Open Book Examination (OBE) mode," a DU notification read.

"Further, all the examinations which shall be conducted during the month of May 2022 and onwards (Even Semester Examinations II/IV/VI/VIII) shall be conducted in Physical Mode," it added. The University of Delhi will reopen for physical classes from February 17. Students and teachers had been demanding that exams be held online so that students do not have to rush into travel plans to return to Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
semester exam University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates
NTA Releases IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Centre City Ahead Of Issuing Admit Card
NTA Releases IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Centre City Ahead Of Issuing Admit Card
GATE 2022: Day 3 Exams Tomorrow; Instructions For Candidates
GATE 2022: Day 3 Exams Tomorrow; Instructions For Candidates
Jammu And Kashmir Government Asks Colleges To Get Accredited By NAAC
Jammu And Kashmir Government Asks Colleges To Get Accredited By NAAC
AP EDCET Counselling 2021: Registration Process For Phase 2 Begins; Check Details
AP EDCET Counselling 2021: Registration Process For Phase 2 Begins; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................