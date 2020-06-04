  • Home
  • DU Exams Cancelled: First And Second-Year Students To Be Marked On Previous Semesters Internal Assessment

Delhi University has cancelled exams for the second and fourth semester, or first and second-year, students because holding conventional exams during COVID-19 is “not feasible”. Instead, it will adopt an “alternative mode of grading”. Final-year students still need to write the open book exams.

Education | Edited by Shreya Roy Chowdhury | Updated: Jun 4, 2020 4:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Delhi University cancels exam for first and second year
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

In a notification issued on June 4, Delhi University announced that it will not hold semester exams for second and fourth-semester students of undergraduate programmes. This group will be spared the much-resisted DU online exams planned for final-year students. The decision was taken "in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic". Given the situation, holding pen-and-paper semester exams is "not feasible", says the notification. Instead, as a one-time measure, an "alternative mode of grading" will be adopted.

“The matter was intensively deliberated in the bodies...based on which it has been decided that as a one-time measure, alternative modes of grading for promotion/results shall be adopted as per composite format for calculating the same for the Intermediate semester/term/year students for academic session 2019-2020 so that students of the university can take their career forward,” said the DU notification.

No DU Online Exam But Composite Marks

According to the Delhi University notification, for students of the intermediate semester, term or year, the grading can be a combination of marks awarded for internal assessments and marks earned in previous semester exams.

The notification says the grading “could be composite of 50% marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation or assignment” based evaluation adopted by the university / colleges/ faculty/ centre wherever applicable”. The remaining 50% and the marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in just the previous semester, term or year .

Students in an intermediate semester, term or year with no previous record of performance -- first-year students, for example -- “shall be graded on the basis of 100% assignment based evaluation”.

