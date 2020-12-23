DU Examination 2020-21: University Extends Deadline For Uploading Internal Assessment Marks

  • Home
The Delhi University (DU) has extended the deadline till 5 pm on January 1 to upload internal assessment marks.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 23, 2020 2:29 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has extended the deadline till 5 pm on January 1 for all the affiliated colleges to upload the results of projects, assignments, viwa, internship or any other project submitted by the students of academic year 2020-21 as part of their internal assessment. The concerned faculty, colleges or institutes can fill up the final marks on the Delhi University (DU) online examination portal (2020-21) durslt.du.ac.in. The authorities have clarified that this deadline will not be extended any further.

Steps to upload internal assessment marks on the DU online examination portal

  • Teachers must open the DU examination portal durslt.du.ac.in

  • College login window will open. Enter College name, user ID, password, gateway, and user type will be Admin login.

  • Submit the login details to be directed to the internal assignment window of the respective course subject.

  • Enter the internal marks against each student’s name given in a listicle format and submit. In case of any wrong entry, the faculty can go back and make changes before January 1.

The login details including the user name and password have already been provided to DU faculty. As soon all the internal marks are uploaded by the colleges, the Delhi University will declare the final semester or year-end results in online format.

In case of any queries, the faculty can contact the DU helpdesk at 011-27662832 or edpcell@exam1.du.ac.in.

