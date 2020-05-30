Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Delhi University release tentative UG exam dates

Delhi University (DU) on Friday announced tentative dates for open book examinations for all students, including final-year students, from July 1. Delhi University has released the tentative schedule for each semester in the university’s official website, du.ac.in. Delhi University proceeded with the plan of conducting open book examinations despite vehement opposition from teachers and students alike. A survey conducted by the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) found that over 85% students opposed the open book exams which will be conducted online.

DU Exam Date Sheet 2020

Students in the the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), admitted in 2015-17, have exams from July 1 to July 11.

For final-year or sixth-semester students admitted to the Choice-Based Credit System over 2015-17, exams begin with tests in the skill enhancement courses -- studied in addition to the courses in the main discipline -- on July 1.

For final-semester BSc Honours students of Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics and others, exams on the main disciplines of study are from July 1. But for BA Honours and BCom Honours students in their final or sixth semester, exams begin on July 2. Students of BA Honours in English, Hindi, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology and others will have exams in the core disciplines from July 2.

The exams for fourth semester B. A (Hons) students begin from July 1 with English, Hindi and other language courses.

Second semester B.A (Hons) students exams will be held on July 7 and July 10. Exams for final year B.com (Hons) students will be held from July 2 to July 8. All exams for final-year B.SC (Hons) students will be held from July 1 with subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The exams will end on July 8.

Fourth semester B.com (Hons) exams will be held from July 1 to July 8. Second semester B.com (Hons) will have one exam each on July 9 and July 11. Fourth semester B.Sc (Hons) students have exams from July 2 to July 9.All exams for second semester students will be held on July 10 and July 11.

Three-Year UG Programme

Open book examinations for final-year B.A (Hons) students are set to begin from July 5, with Economics, English and other language courses . Final-year B.com (Hons) will start on July 1 with International Business paper and end on July 12. Exams for final year B.Sc (Hons) students start from July 2 with Analytical Chemistry and end on July 16 with the final papers of Chemistry, Computer Science and Electronics.

Fourth semester B.A (Hons) exams will begin from July 2 with the same subjects of Economics, English and other language courses. Second Semester exams will be held from July 1 to July 7.

Fourth semester B.com (Hons)exams will be held from July 4 to July 13 while second semester exams will be held from July 2 to July 14. Exams for fourth semester students of B.Sc (Hons)will be held from July 1 to July 14 while for second semester students exams will be from July 2 to July 9.

Teachers Oppose

Meanwhile teachers belonging to DUTA have said that any form of examination now will be “discriminatory” since over 90% students had opposed open book exams.

Abha Dev Habib, a representative of DUTA, said: “Despite opposition to Open Book Examination and survey of over 51,000 students, which shows that any form of examination at this juncture will be discriminatory, DU goes ahead to announce datesheet. Over 90% of students had voted against examinations. DU chooses to ignore alternatives suggested by several Departments and DUTA.”

“It is important to see the connection between the MHRD's push for examination for the terminal semester students and the speed with which the VC, Prof Yogesh Tyagi, is pushing OBE. DU is once again being used as a Laboratory for "reforms", this time to push a discriminatory and dishonest examination system,” she added.