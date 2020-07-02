  • Home
DU Establishes School of Skill Enhancement And Entrepreneurship Development

Delhi University's new school has been set up under the HRD Ministry's Institution of Eminence scheme.

Jul 2, 2020

DU Establishes School of Skill Enhancement And Entrepreneurship Development
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Delhi University, or DU, has established Delhi School of Skill Enhancement and Entrepreneurship Development (DSSEED) to enhance skills in a structured manner and to develop entrepreneurial spirit. The flagship institute, DSSEED, set up under the Institution of Eminence (IoE) scheme, will be headed by innovator and biochemist, Professor Vijay K Chaudhary (Honorary Director).

An advisory council comprising eminent scientists and innovation facilitators under Chairmanship of Professor NK Ganguly, Former Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, will guide DSSEED.

Newly established, DSSEED aims to bridge the gap in the current knowledge delivery by initiating training programmes. The DSSEED will employ “innovative mechanisms in an integrated manner” to shape young minds to meet the global needs and fulfil the dream of “Make in India, Made for World”.

A DU statement said: “DSSEED will provide incubation facilities for students and entrepreneurs, which will also be extremely useful in furthering the research interests of college teachers who are not able to take ideas forward for lack of necessary infrastructure and the right ecosystem in their place of work.”

DSSEED will comprise faculties from multiple backgrounds including Sciences (Biological, Chemical, Physical, Mathematical Sciences and Informatics), Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce and Economics, Finance and Management.

The Delhi University statement further added that the involvement of multidisciplinary faculties will enable addressing “immediate and ever-evolving future challenges in an integrated fashion and contribute to national development”.

