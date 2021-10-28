DU Entrance Test, DUET 2021, Result Announced For UG Courses

  • Home
DUET Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 result for undergraduate courses. The scorecards can be downloaded using the link given on the NTA website, nta.ac.in.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 28, 2021 11:10 am IST

DUET 2021 result announced for UG courses (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

DUET Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 result for undergraduate courses. The scorecards can be downloaded using the link given on the NTA website, nta.ac.in. The entrance exam was conducted by NTA across the country on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The NTA had released the provisional answer key of DUET 2021 earlier this month and allowed students to challenge it.

DUET UG 2021 was conducted for admission to 8 undergraduate programmes at the University of Delhi. For other UG programmes, students are admitted based on their Class 12 board exam result.

DUET Scorecard 2021: Direct Link

How To Download DUET Result 2021

  1. Go to the link mentioned here

  2. Login to the window with application form number and date of birth

  3. Download the scorecard

For any queries or clarifications related to DUET result, candidates can call theNTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in.

The Delhi University will now begin the admission process for these undergraduate courses. More information regarding admissions will be available on the DU website.

Delhi University’s admission website is admissions.uod.ac.in.

