DU Entrance Exam: The admit card of DU Entrance Examination, or DUET 2020, has been released by NTA at ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 29, 2020 1:00 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

DUET 2020: Delhi University Entrance Admit Card Released At Ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in
Image credit: National Testing Agency
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency has released the DUET 2020 admit card on the official website, ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in. Candidates who applied for Delhi University admission through DU entrance examination can now download the hall ticket using their form number and date of birth.

NTA has asked candidates to download and preserve the DUET admit card in good condition, without changing the information mentioned. Candidates will be required to bring their DUET 2020 admit card to the examination hall and without it, they will not be permitted to sit for the examination.

DU Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

To download the DU entrance admit card, click on the link given below:

DUET 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link

DU Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Download DU entrance exam admit card by following these steps:

  1. Go to the direct link mentioned above.

  2. Enter your form number and date of birth (in YYYYMMDD format).

  3. Submit and download the DUET 2020 admit card.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can contact on following numbers 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in,” NTA said in a statement.

Further details regarding DUET 2020 exam will be available on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, the agency said.

NTA conducts DUETexam every year for admission to postgraduate, M.Phil, Ph.D and 12 undergraduate programmes offered at the university and affiliated colleges.

DUET 2020 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT).

DUET admit card Delhi University Admissions
