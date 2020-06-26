DU Education Department Students Write To VC Requesting Cancellation Of Open Book Exams

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Delhi University students asks VC for alternative methods of evaluation

Final-year students of the Department of Education in Delhi University have written to the Vice Chancellor seeking his intervention regarding the conduct of open book examination for end-semester students. In the letter addressed to DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, students have pointed out various difficulties that they may face while writing the open book examinations set to begin from July 1. In contradiction to the “assumptions” the DU administration has about students, they don’t all have good quality camera phones, reliable power supply and devices, the students wrote.

The students have alleged that they are being “coerced into writing open book examinations in the absence of support systems and a lack of empathic response from the university”. Students said that university has certain “assumptions” regarding the students which may not be true for everyone.

DU Online Exams And Students

The students, in the letter, said: “Some of the assumptions on which the University of Delhi appears to be going ahead with its decision to hold the Open Book Examination (OBE) for its final year undergraduate and postgraduate students are that neither the students nor their families have been or are likely to be affected by COVID-19; that none of them could possibly belong to the family of workers who have been desperate to get back to their villages to escape the sheer indifference and insensitivity of the city.”

“That all students are privileged with 24 hours electricity supply, a separate room for studying and writing the OBE in peace; that all students have equal access to reading materials and internet facility in their homes that may even be a single room accommodating a family of four,” the students added.

Students also said that they had conducted a brief survey among the final-year students of MEd (Masters of Education) and BEd (Bachelors of Education) programmes. In the survey, out of 39 participants, only 11 percent students were for online exams, they said.

They also pointed out that several students live in containment zones and face extended hours of power cuts and hence have limited internet connectivity.