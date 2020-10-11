  • Home
DU Cut-Offs 2020 Released; Know About Contactless Admission

Delhi University Admission 2020: The University of Delhi has released the DU first cut-off list on Saturday, October 10. The admission for the 2020-21 session is scheduled to start from October 12.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 11, 2020 10:44 am IST

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) will follow a contactless admission process to admit students for the academic session 2020-21 to the university this year. As part of this contactless admission process, students who have scored marks above the DU first cut-off can register at the college or department websites online. The decision to hold an online admission process this year is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The university on Saturday, October 10, had released the DU first cut-off list. Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria as determined by the Delhi University affiliated colleges will be able to register for the admission from tomorrow.

Unlike every year, where students had to visit the university to enroll for courses, the university, this year, has made the entire DU admission process online. Students will not have to visit the departments or colleges to register for admission. Each college has issued a set of guidelines to conduct the DU contactless admission process. Different departments and colleges have also established grievance redressal cells to address students’ concerns.

Documents Required For DU Admissions 2020

Candidates can take admissions against the DU first cut-off list from tomorrow, October 12, to October 14. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility determined by the DU affiliated colleges can register online at the university website or specific colleges and upload certain documents. The following documents are required for DU admission 2020:

1. Class 10 pass certificate or mark-sheet indicating dates of birth and parents’ names

2. Class 12 mark sheet

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (if applicable)

4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (if applicable)

5. EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate is also required

The last day to submit the DU admission fees online is October 16 and the new academic session in DU is scheduled to begin from November 18.

