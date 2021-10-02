DU Cut-Off 2021: NSUI Urges VC To Consider Problems Faced By Students Due To Pandemic

NSUI has urged DU Vice Chancellor to consider problems faced by the students due to Covid pandemic

With Delhi University releasing record high cut-offs for various undergraduate courses, the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI)on Saturday urged the university Vice-Chancellor to provide a solution for aspirants who did not get cent per cent marks in their Class 12 exams.

The student outfit also appealed to the Vice Chancellor to consider the "tremendous problems" faced by students in attending online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DU released its first cut-off list on Friday with eight prominent colleges asking for 100 per cent marks for admission to some courses.

In a letter to the DU VC, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said that many students faced immense problems, like the death of their loved ones or the lack of proper facilities such as electronic gadgets and internet, during the pandemic. He urged the VC to come up with a solution for students who did not get a perfect score so that they don't miss the opportunity to fulfil their aspirations.

"NSUI has also conveyed this to the Admission Committee (of DU). NSUI, on behalf of all students, requests the higher authorities to consider the tremendous problems faced by students pertaining to different causes and give them a chance to be a part of Delhi University," the student group said.

Shri Ram College of Commerce has demanded cent per cent marks for admission to BA (Hons) Economics and B.Com (Hons). Last year, the college had pegged the cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics at 99 per cent and for B.Com (Hons) at 99.50 per cent.

Jesus and Mary College has pegged the cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology at 100 per cent for those who do not include the subject while calculating their best of four (BFS) percentage.

The cut-off for students who will include the subject in their BFS marks is 99 per cent. Many students who scored above 95 per cent are now pinning their hopes on extracurricular activities and sports quota, anticipating limited chances of scores dropping in subsequent cut-offs or seats remaining vacant.

