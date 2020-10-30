DU Cut-Off 2020: Delhi University’s Fourth Cut-Off List Likely Tomorrow

  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Cut-Off List 2020: Delhi University To Release 4th Cut-Off List Tomorrow

DU Admission 2020: Delhi University will likely release the DU 4th cut-off 2020 list tomorrow for admission to undergraduate programmes at the university to the 2020-21 academic session.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 30, 2020 5:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to release the DU 4th cut-off list tomorrow for admission to undergraduate (UG) degree programmes at the university and its affiliated colleges for admission to the 2020-21 academic session. Admission against the DU first cut-off list started on October 12, and continued till October 14. The university had released the DU second cut-off list on October 17 and DU third cut-off list on October 24 with admissions to many undergraduate degree courses being closed and some programmes seeing a minor decline in the cut-off marks required for admission to the university.

Students who have already enrolled in any of the Delhi University’s colleges against the DU released cut-off lists will also have the option to change the college or course after the university announces the fourth cut-off list tomorrow. Aspirants willing to take admission to the university and yet to register for the Delhi University undergraduate programmes can check the DU 4th cut-off list and apply accordingly on the university website.

DU Admission 2020 Process

Candidates meeting the DU fourth cut-off can apply online for admission to the university by following these simple steps. The university this year has been following a contactless admission process due to the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic and the social distancing norms associated with it. The university will prepare the DU fourth cut-off list 2020 on the basis of ‘best of four’ or ‘best of three’ formulae.

To Apply Online Against DU 4th Cut-Off

Step 1: Check the colleges-wise and course-wise DU fourth cut-off list 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course as per merit

Step 3: Register online at Delhi University affiliated-college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Pay the DU admission fee online

Step 5: Submit

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission DU cut-off list DU Admission Process
