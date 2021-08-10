DU admission first cut-offs for BA English last year

Delhi University undergraduate admission process for the 2021-22 academic year is going on. The last date to apply for UG courses is August 31. Admission to most of the UG programmes, including BA English, is based on merit – Class 12 board exam marks. This year's cut-off percentages are likely to go higher, as per reports, considering that many CBSE students have secured over 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Last year’s cut-off marks will give students an opportunity to predict their chances of getting admission to their prefered subject at their prefered colleges.

Here's the first DU cut-offs 2020 for BA in English at different colleges. These are the cut-offs for general category students.

DU English Cut Off 2020

College Cut-Off For BA English (In %) Aryabhatta College 95 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 96 Bharati College 93 College of Vocational Studies 96.50 Daulat Ram College 97.50 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 94.50 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 95.50 Deshbandhu College 94 Dyal Singh College 95 Dyal Singh College (Evening) 94 Gargi College 98 Hansraj College 98 Hindu College 98.50 Indraprastha College for Women 96.50 Janki Devi Memorial College 95 Kalindi College 91 Kamala Nehru College 95 Kirori Mal College 97.50 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) 99 Lakshmibai College 95 Maharaja Agrasen College 95 Maitreyi College 96 Mata Sundri College for Women 94 Miranda House 99 Motilal Nehru College 94 Motilal Nehru College (Evening) 94 PGDAV College 93.50 Rajdhani College 92 Ram Lal Anand College 95 Ramanujan College 93 Ramjas College 97.50 Satyawati College 94.50 Satyawati College (Evening) 90 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 95.50 Shivaji College 94 Shyam Lal College 96 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women 92 Sri Aurobindo College 92 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 93 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College 93 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College 95 Sri Venketeswara College 97 Swami Shardhanand College 93 Vivekananda College 91 Zakir Husain Delhi College 96 Zakir Husain Delhi College 94







