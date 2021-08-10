  • Home
  • Education
  • DU UG Admission 2021: Last Year’s BA English First Cut-Offs

DU UG Admission 2021: Last Year’s BA English First Cut-Offs

DU cut-off: Here's the first DU cut-offs 2020 for BA in English at different colleges. These are the cut-offs for general category students.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 1:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU Cut-Off List: Hindu College’s First, Second Cut-Off Marks From 2020
96% DU Students Feel Fee Collection During Lockdown Unfair: AISA Survey
DU Sees "Climate Warriors" In New Students, To Make Tree Plantation Part Of Curriculum
Delhi University Considering Naming New College After Sushma Swaraj
DU To Get New College At Fatehpur Beri Village; Education Minister To Lay Foundation Stone
Planting A Tree Is Now Part Of Delhi University’s Curriculum
DU UG Admission 2021: Last Year’s BA English First Cut-Offs
DU admission first cut-offs for BA English last year
New Delhi:

Delhi University undergraduate admission process for the 2021-22 academic year is going on. The last date to apply for UG courses is August 31. Admission to most of the UG programmes, including BA English, is based on merit – Class 12 board exam marks. This year's cut-off percentages are likely to go higher, as per reports, considering that many CBSE students have secured over 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Read | DU Admission 2021: Top Colleges Under Delhi University

Last year’s cut-off marks will give students an opportunity to predict their chances of getting admission to their prefered subject at their prefered colleges.

Read | DU Admissions: Hansraj College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year

Here's the first DU cut-offs 2020 for BA in English at different colleges. These are the cut-offs for general category students.

DU English Cut Off 2020

College

Cut-Off For BA English (In %)

Aryabhatta College

95

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

96

Bharati College

93

College of Vocational Studies

96.50

Daulat Ram College

97.50

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

94.50

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

95.50

Deshbandhu College

94

Dyal Singh College

95

Dyal Singh College (Evening)

94

Gargi College

98

Hansraj College

98

Hindu College

98.50

Indraprastha College for Women

96.50

Janki Devi Memorial College

95

Kalindi College

91

Kamala Nehru College

95

Kirori Mal College

97.50

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)

99

Lakshmibai College

95

Maharaja Agrasen College

95

Maitreyi College

96

Mata Sundri College for Women

94

Miranda House

99

Motilal Nehru College

94

Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

94

PGDAV College

93.50

Rajdhani College

92

Ram Lal Anand College

95

Ramanujan College

93

Ramjas College

97.50

Satyawati College

94.50

Satyawati College (Evening)

90

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

95.50

Shivaji College

94

Shyam Lal College

96

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women

92

Sri Aurobindo College

92

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

93

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College

93

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

95

Sri Venketeswara College

97

Swami Shardhanand College

93

Vivekananda College

91

Zakir Husain Delhi College

96

Zakir Husain Delhi College

94



Click here for more Education News
DU Admission DU cut-off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE, ISC Reduced Syllabus For Board Exam 2022 Released
ICSE, ISC Reduced Syllabus For Board Exam 2022 Released
Schools Reopening In More States, All Latest Updates
Schools Reopening In More States, All Latest Updates
CISCE Board Exam 2022: ISC, ICSE Exams To Be Divided In Two Semesters
CISCE Board Exam 2022: ISC, ICSE Exams To Be Divided In Two Semesters
JIPMAT 2021 Exam Today; Here’s Last-Minute Checklist
JIPMAT 2021 Exam Today; Here’s Last-Minute Checklist
APICET 2021 In September, Registration Ends Soon
APICET 2021 In September, Registration Ends Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................