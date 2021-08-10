DU admission first cut-offs for BA English last year

DU UG Admission 2021: Last Year’s BA English First Cut-Offs
DU cut-off: Here's the first DU cut-offs 2020 for BA in English at different colleges. These are the cut-offs for general category students.
Delhi University undergraduate admission process for the 2021-22 academic year is going on. The last date to apply for UG courses is August 31. Admission to most of the UG programmes, including BA English, is based on merit – Class 12 board exam marks. This year's cut-off percentages are likely to go higher, as per reports, considering that many CBSE students have secured over 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 board exams.
Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here
Read | DU Admission 2021: Top Colleges Under Delhi University
Last year’s cut-off marks will give students an opportunity to predict their chances of getting admission to their prefered subject at their prefered colleges.
Read | DU Admissions: Hansraj College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year
Here's the first DU cut-offs 2020 for BA in English at different colleges. These are the cut-offs for general category students.
DU English Cut Off 2020
College
Cut-Off For BA English (In %)
Aryabhatta College
95
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
96
Bharati College
93
College of Vocational Studies
96.50
Daulat Ram College
97.50
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
94.50
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
95.50
Deshbandhu College
94
Dyal Singh College
95
Dyal Singh College (Evening)
94
Gargi College
98
Hansraj College
98
Hindu College
98.50
Indraprastha College for Women
96.50
Janki Devi Memorial College
95
Kalindi College
91
Kamala Nehru College
95
Kirori Mal College
97.50
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)
99
Lakshmibai College
95
Maharaja Agrasen College
95
Maitreyi College
96
Mata Sundri College for Women
94
Miranda House
99
Motilal Nehru College
94
Motilal Nehru College (Evening)
94
PGDAV College
93.50
Rajdhani College
92
Ram Lal Anand College
95
Ramanujan College
93
Ramjas College
97.50
Satyawati College
94.50
Satyawati College (Evening)
90
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
95.50
Shivaji College
94
Shyam Lal College
96
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women
92
Sri Aurobindo College
92
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
93
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
93
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
95
Sri Venketeswara College
97
Swami Shardhanand College
93
Vivekananda College
91
Zakir Husain Delhi College
96
Zakir Husain Delhi College
94