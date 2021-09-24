DU Cut-Off 2021: Top Colleges In DU That Are Best In Commerce

DU Admission 2021: Best DU Commerce colleges

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to release the cut-offs for different courses soon. This year Class 12 board exam results being declared on the basis of alternative assessment, the DU Cut-off marks will likely be higher. Students can check the list of top DU colleges that are best in Commerce. The Lady Shri Ram College for Women has been ranked in the second position in the recently published NIRF Rankings 2021 is the best college in Commerce. Students seeking admission to BCom Programmes and BCom Honours courses can check the list of Delhi University colleges that are best in Commerce.

Best DU Commerce Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings 2021

Lady Shri Ram College For Women Hindu College Shri Ram College of Commerce Sri Venkateswara College Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Hans Raj College Gargi College Acharya Narendra Dev College Daulat Ram College

In QS Rankings by Subject, for Accounting and Finance, Delhi University has been ranked in the 201-250 bracket securing the second position among Indian institutions. While, in the Business and Management category, the university has been ranked in the 251-300 bracket, and has obtained the 10th position in India.

The university plans to release its first cut-off on October 1 to accommodate students who are appearing for improvement or compartment exams, a university statement said earlier.

Professor Rajeev Gupta, chairman of the university's admission committee said, "We will finalise the cut-off schedule very soon. October 1 is a tentative date for the first cut-off. We plan to release the cut-off on that day. We will be holding meetings with college principals and nodal officers to finalise the schedule."