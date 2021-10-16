DU Cut-Off List LIVE: Third Cut-Off List Releasing Today; Admission Starts From October 18

  • Home
DU Cut-Off List Live: Delhi University colleges will release the third cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 16. The consolidated cut-off lists for Arts and Commerce, Science and BA programmes will be released at du.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 16, 2021 7:35 am IST

DU 3rd Cut-Off List 2021 Live: Delhi University colleges will release the third cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 16. The consolidated cut-off lists for Arts and Commerce, Science and BA programmes will be released at du.ac.in. Admission against the third cut-off list will be conducted from October 18 to October 21. The 2nd cut-off list witnessed a marginal decline between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses and in the third list, cut-offs may drop even further.

Many DU colleges have closed admission to the popular courses in the second list and more colleges are expected to close admissions in the third list.

Live updates

Admission against the third cut-off list will be conducted from October 18 to October 21. The 2nd cut-off list witnessed a marginal decline between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses and in the third list, cut-offs may drop even further.

07:35 AM IST
Oct. 16, 2021

Delhi University will release its third cut-off list today at admission.uod.ac.in. Admission against the third list will commence from Monday, October 18. 



07:25 AM IST
Oct. 16, 2021

The University of Delhi will release the 3rd cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate admissions today, October 16 at admisison.uod.ac.in. 

