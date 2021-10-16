DU Cut-Off List LIVE: Third Cut-Off List Releasing Today; Admission Starts From October 18
DU Cut-Off List Live: Delhi University colleges will release the third cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 16. The consolidated cut-off lists for Arts and Commerce, Science and BA programmes will be released at du.ac.in.
DU 3rd Cut-Off List 2021 Live: Delhi University colleges will release the third cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 16. The consolidated cut-off lists for Arts and Commerce, Science and BA programmes will be released at du.ac.in. Admission against the third cut-off list will be conducted from October 18 to October 21. The 2nd cut-off list witnessed a marginal decline between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses and in the third list, cut-offs may drop even further.
Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here
Many DU colleges have closed admission to the popular courses in the second list and more colleges are expected to close admissions in the third list.
Follow DU Admission 2021 3rd Cut-Off List Live Updates Here
Live updates
Admission against the third cut-off list will be conducted from October 18 to October 21. The 2nd cut-off list witnessed a marginal decline between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses and in the third list, cut-offs may drop even further.
DU 3rd Cut-off List 2021: Admission Updates
Delhi University will release its third cut-off list today at admission.uod.ac.in. Admission against the third list will commence from Monday, October 18.
DU 3rd Cut-off 2021 Releasing Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
The University of Delhi will release the 3rd cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate admissions today, October 16 at admisison.uod.ac.in.