DU Cut-Off 2021: Miranda House’s 1st Cut-Off Marks For BSc Courses From Last Year

DU Cut-Off 2021: Candidates desirous to take admission in Miranda House can check the 1st cut-off marks for BSc courses from last year. Miranda House has bagged the top position in NIRF Rankings 2021 this year in the College category.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 21, 2021 10:29 am IST

DU cut-off 2021: Miranda House last year BSc cut-off marks
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi, DU, will release the cut-off schedule soon. DU has earlier said that the university will release the first cut-off list by October 1. The DU cut-off 2021 will be higher this time, with more students scoring above 95 per cent this year in the CBSE Class 12th exams. Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Candidates desirous to take admission in Miranda House can check the 1st cut-off marks for BSc courses from last year. Miranda House has bagged the top position in NIRF Rankings 2021 this year in the College category. The DU cut-off is the minimum percentage marks required to be obtained by Class 12 board exam students for admission at DU.

Miranda House: Opening Cut-Offs From 2020 For Science Courses

Programmes

Cut-Off In Per Cent

BSc (Hons)

Chemistry

97.33

Mathematics

98.75

Physics

98

Botany

97

Zoology

97.67

Professor Rajeev Gupta, chairman of the university's admission committee earlier in a statement said: "We will finalise the cut-off schedule very soon. October 1 is a tentative date for the first cut-off. We plan to release the cut-off on that day. We will be holding meetings with college principals and nodal officers to finalise the schedule."

St. Stephen’s College has already released its 2021 admission cut-off list and asked 99.5 per cent for admission to BA Economics. In most courses including BA (Hons) History, students will have to score 99 per cent marks or higher marks in Class 12 board exams, for BA programme and BA English, the cut-off is at 99 per cent.

The cut-off for BSc Mathematics (Honours), Physics (Honours) and Chemistry (Honours) stand at 98.5 per cent, 97.99 per cent and 96.33 per cent respectively.

