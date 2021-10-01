  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Cut-Off 2021: LSR Records 99.75% Cut-Off For Political Science, Psychology

DU Cut-Off 2021: LSR Records 99.75% Cut-Off For Political Science, Psychology

The Delhi University has announced its first cut-off list on Friday, with the Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) pegging the cut-offs 99.50 per cent for Economics, a decrease of 0.5 percentage point from last year.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 1, 2021 6:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

LSR Announces Fee Rebate, Committee To Provide Laptops On Need Basis
Live
DU 1st Cut-Off 2021 Live: 100 Per Cent Cut-Off At SRCC, Ramjas, Hindu For Several UG Programmes
DU’s Hansraj College Cut-Off Stands At 99.75% For Commerce, 100% For CS
DU SRCC Cut-Off 2021: 100% Cut-Offs For Economics, Commerce
DU Cut-Off 2021: Hindu College Cut-Offs Soar At 100% For Political Science
DU Announces First Cut-Off List For UG Admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas Set 100% Cut-Off
DU Cut-Off 2021: LSR Records 99.75% Cut-Off For Political Science, Psychology
DU cut-off 2021: Lady Shri Ram College has released its first merit list
New Delhi:

The Delhi University has announced its first cut-off list on Friday, with the Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) pegging the cut-offs 99.50 per cent for Economics, a decrease of 0.5 percentage point from last year. For two courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology -- the cut-off is set at 99.75%, again a decrease of 0.25 percentage points from 2020. Unlike last year, LSR hasn’t recorded 100% cut-offs for any of its programmes.

Live Updates

The cut-offs for BA (Hons) English, Hindi and History courses are 99% and 93%, respectively. While the cut-off for English programme remained the same, an increase 2 percentage point is seen for Hindi programme.

The minimum marks required to get admission in BCom (Hons) is 99.75 per cent, same as last year’s.

For the Mathematics programme, the cut-off has increased from 97.25% to 98.5%.

LSR Cut-Offs For Unreserved Seats:


Subject

DU Cut-Off 2021 (In %)

DU Cutoff 2020 (In %)

BA (Hons) Economics

99.50


100

BA (Hons) English

99

99

BA (Hons) Hindi

93

91

BA (Hons) History

99.25

99.5

BA (Hons) Journalism

99

99.5

BA (Hons) Philosophy

97.50

98

BA (Hons) Political Science

99.75

100

BA (Hons) Psychology

99.75

100

BA (Hons) Sanskrit

75

70

BA (Hons) Sociology

98.75

99.25

BCom (Hons)

99.75

99.75

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

98.50

97.25

BSc (Hons) Statistics

99.25

99.75


LSR offers a total of 22 undergraduate programmes, out of which there are nine BA programmes and 13 Honours programmes. The most popular courses of LSR include BA (Hons) Psychology, BA Programme, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) English and BA (Hons) Sociology.

Students can start applying to colleges from October 4.

Over 2.87 lakh candidates have registered to compete for 70,000 seats in Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

Click here for more Education News
Lady Shriram College for Women, New Delhi du cut off list DU Cut off lists
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU 1st Cut-Off 2021 Live: 100 Per Cent Cut-Off At SRCC, Ramjas, Hindu For Several UG Programmes
Live | DU 1st Cut-Off 2021 Live: 100 Per Cent Cut-Off At SRCC, Ramjas, Hindu For Several UG Programmes
DU’s Hansraj College Cut-Off Stands At 99.75% For Commerce, 100% For CS
DU’s Hansraj College Cut-Off Stands At 99.75% For Commerce, 100% For CS
DU SRCC Cut-Off 2021: 100% Cut-Offs For Economics, Commerce
DU SRCC Cut-Off 2021: 100% Cut-Offs For Economics, Commerce
DU Cut-Off 2021: Hindu College Cut-Offs Soar At 100% For Political Science
DU Cut-Off 2021: Hindu College Cut-Offs Soar At 100% For Political Science
DU Announces First Cut-Off List For UG Admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas Set 100% Cut-Off
DU Announces First Cut-Off List For UG Admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas Set 100% Cut-Off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................