DU Cut-Off 2021: LSR Records 99.75% Cut-Off For Political Science, Psychology
The Delhi University has announced its first cut-off list on Friday, with the Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) pegging the cut-offs 99.50 per cent for Economics, a decrease of 0.5 percentage point from last year. For two courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology -- the cut-off is set at 99.75%, again a decrease of 0.25 percentage points from 2020. Unlike last year, LSR hasn’t recorded 100% cut-offs for any of its programmes.
The cut-offs for BA (Hons) English, Hindi and History courses are 99% and 93%, respectively. While the cut-off for English programme remained the same, an increase 2 percentage point is seen for Hindi programme.
The minimum marks required to get admission in BCom (Hons) is 99.75 per cent, same as last year’s.
For the Mathematics programme, the cut-off has increased from 97.25% to 98.5%.
LSR Cut-Offs For Unreserved Seats:
Subject
DU Cut-Off 2021 (In %)
DU Cutoff 2020 (In %)
BA (Hons) Economics
99.50
100
BA (Hons) English
99
99
BA (Hons) Hindi
93
91
BA (Hons) History
99.25
99.5
BA (Hons) Journalism
99
99.5
BA (Hons) Philosophy
97.50
98
BA (Hons) Political Science
99.75
100
BA (Hons) Psychology
99.75
100
BA (Hons) Sanskrit
75
70
BA (Hons) Sociology
98.75
99.25
BCom (Hons)
99.75
99.75
BSc (Hons) Mathematics
98.50
97.25
BSc (Hons) Statistics
99.25
99.75
LSR offers a total of 22 undergraduate programmes, out of which there are nine BA programmes and 13 Honours programmes. The most popular courses of LSR include BA (Hons) Psychology, BA Programme, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) English and BA (Hons) Sociology.
Students can start applying to colleges from October 4.
Over 2.87 lakh candidates have registered to compete for 70,000 seats in Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.
Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).