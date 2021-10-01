DU Cut-Off 2021: LSR Records 99.75% Cut-Off For Political Science, Psychology

DU cut-off 2021: Lady Shri Ram College has released its first merit list

The Delhi University has announced its first cut-off list on Friday, with the Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) pegging the cut-offs 99.50 per cent for Economics, a decrease of 0.5 percentage point from last year. For two courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology -- the cut-off is set at 99.75%, again a decrease of 0.25 percentage points from 2020. Unlike last year, LSR hasn’t recorded 100% cut-offs for any of its programmes.

The cut-offs for BA (Hons) English, Hindi and History courses are 99% and 93%, respectively. While the cut-off for English programme remained the same, an increase 2 percentage point is seen for Hindi programme.

The minimum marks required to get admission in BCom (Hons) is 99.75 per cent, same as last year’s.

For the Mathematics programme, the cut-off has increased from 97.25% to 98.5%.

LSR Cut-Offs For Unreserved Seats:





Subject DU Cut-Off 2021 (In %) DU Cutoff 2020 (In %) BA (Hons) Economics 99.50

100 BA (Hons) English 99 99 BA (Hons) Hindi 93 91 BA (Hons) History 99.25 99.5 BA (Hons) Journalism 99 99.5 BA (Hons) Philosophy 97.50 98 BA (Hons) Political Science 99.75 100 BA (Hons) Psychology 99.75 100 BA (Hons) Sanskrit 75 70 BA (Hons) Sociology 98.75 99.25 BCom (Hons) 99.75 99.75 BSc (Hons) Mathematics 98.50 97.25 BSc (Hons) Statistics 99.25 99.75





LSR offers a total of 22 undergraduate programmes, out of which there are nine BA programmes and 13 Honours programmes. The most popular courses of LSR include BA (Hons) Psychology, BA Programme, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) English and BA (Hons) Sociology.

Students can start applying to colleges from October 4.

Over 2.87 lakh candidates have registered to compete for 70,000 seats in Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).