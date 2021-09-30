Search
  DU Cut-Off 2021: List Of Colleges, Direct Links To Check Cut-Off Marks

DU Cut-Off 2021: List Of Colleges, Direct Links To Check Cut-Off Marks

University of Delhi (DU) and its affiliated colleges will release DU 2021 first cut off list tomorrow, on October 1.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 4:51 pm IST
DU first cut-off list to be released on October 1
New Delhi:

University of Delhi (DU) and its affiliated colleges will release DU 2021 first cut off list tomorrow, on October 1. Cut-off lists for various undergraduate courses will be declared on the official websites of the respective colleges and a compiled list will be available on the DU admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The DU first cut-off list 2021 will be released for all three streams- Science, Art, and Commerce. DU admission process against the first cut off list will begin on October 4 (10 am) and will continue till October 7 (5 pm).

Here is the compiled list of all DU affiliated colleges and the link to the website through which students can check their cut-offs, once released.


Sr NoDU CollegeOfficial Websites
1Acharya Narendra Dev College

http://andcollege.du.ac.in/

2Aditi Mahavidyalayahttp://aditi.du.ac.in/
3Ahilya Bai College of Nursing

http://www.abconduadmission.in/ http:/

4Ayurvedic & Unani Tibia College

https://www.nhp.gov.in/hospital/ayurvedic-and-unani-tibbia-college-and-hospital-central-delhi

5Amar Jyoti Institute of Physiotherapyhttp://www.ajipt.org/
6Aryabhatta College (Formally Ram Lal Anand College-Evg.)

http://aryabhattacollege.ac.in/

7Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma Collegehttp://arsdcollege.ac.in/
8Bhagini Nivedita College

http://www.bhagininiveditacollege.in/

9Bharati College

https://www.bharaticollege.du.ac.in/

10Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Scienceshttp://www.bcas.du.ac.in/
11Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

http://www.drbrambedkarcollege.ac.in/

12Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya

http://www.cnbchospital.in/

13College of Art

http://colart.delhigovt.nic.in/wps/wcm/connect/Lib_Collegeofart/collegeofarts/home

14College of Nursing at Army Hospital (R&R)http://www.acn.co.in/
15College of Vocational Studieshttp://www.cvs.edu.in/
16Daulat Ram Collegehttp://www.dr.du.ac.in/
17Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Collegehttp://dducollegedu.ac.in/
18Delhi College of Arts & Commercehttp://dcac.du.ac.in/
19Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Researchhttp://www.dipsar.ac.in/
20Deshbandhu College(Morning)

http://www.deshbandhucollege.ac.in/

21Durga Bai Deshmukh College of Special Edu.(VI)

http://www.durgabaideshmukhcollege.org/

22Dyal Singh Collegehttp://www.dsc.du.ac.in/
23Dyal Singh College (Evening)http://www.dsce.du.ac.in/
24Florence Nightingale College of Nursing

http://www.collegeofnursinggtbh.in/

25Indraprastha College for Women

http://www.ipcollege.ac.in/

26Institute of Home Economicshttp://www.ihe-du.com/
27Gargi Collegehttp://gargi.du.ac.in/
28Janki Devi Memorial Collegehttp://jdm.du.ac.in/
29Jesus & Mary Collegehttp://www.jmc.ac.in/
30Hans Raj College

http://www.hansrajcollege.ac.in/

31Hindu College

http://www.hinducollege.ac.in/

32Holy Family College of Nursing

http://www.hfcondelhi.edu.in/

33Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Scienceshttp://igipess.du.ac.in/
34Kalindi College for Womenhttp://kalindi.du.ac.in/
35Kamla Nehru College for Womenhttp://www.knc.edu.in/
36Keshav Mahavidyalayahttp://keshav.du.ac.in/
37Kirori Mal College

http://www.kmcollege.ac.in/

38Lady Hardinge Medical College

http://fmsc.ac.in/lady.htm

39Lady Irwin Collegehttps://ladyirwin.edu.in/
40Lady Shri Ram College for Womenhttps://lsr.edu.in/
41Lakshmi Bai College for Women

https://lakshmibaicollege.in/

42Nehru Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital

http://nhmc.delhigovt.nic.in/

43Netaji Subhash Institute of Technologyhttp://www.nsit.ac.in/
44Maharaja Agarsen Collegehttp://mac.du.ac.in/
45Maharshi Valmiki College of Educationhttp://www.mvce.ac.in/
46Maitreyi College for Womenhttp://maitreyi.ac.in/
47Mata Sundri College for Womenhttp://www.ms.du.ac.in/
48Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Scienceshttp://www.maids.ac.in/
49Maulana Azad Medical Collegehttp://www.mamc.ac.in/
50Miranda House

http://www.mirandahouse.ac.in/

51Moti Lal Nehru Collegehttp://www.mlncdu.ac.in/
52Moti Lal Nehru College (Evening)http://www.mlnce.org/
53P.G.D.A.V. College

http://pgdavcollege.edu.in/

54P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)http://www.pgdaveve.in/
55Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Physically Handicapped

http://iphnewdelhi.in/Home.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f

56Rajdhani College

http://www.rajdhanicollege.ac.in/

57Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursinghttp://rakcon.com/
58Ram Lal Anand Collegehttps://rlacollege.edu.in/
59Ramanujan College

https://ramanujancollege.ac.in/

60Ramjas Collegehttp://ramjas.du.ac.in/
61Satyawati Collegehttp://satyawati.du.ac.in/
62Satyawati College (Evening)

http://satyawatievedu.ac.in/

63School of Open Learning ( Erstwhile School of Correspondence & Continuing Education)https://sol.du.ac.in/
64School of Rehabilitation Scienceshttp://www.du.ac.in/#
65Shaheed Bhagat Singh Collegehttp://www.sbsc.in/
66Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)http://www.sbsec.org/
67Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women

http://www.rajgurucollege.com/

68Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studieshttp://sscbs.du.ac.in/
69Shivaji College

http://www.shivajicollege.ac.in/

70Shri Ram College of Commercehttp://www.srcc.edu/
71Shyam Lal Collegehttp://www.slc.du.ac.in/
72Shyam Lal College (Evening)http://shyamlale.du.ac.in/
73Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women

http://spm.du.ac.in/index.php?lang=en

74Sri Aurobindo College

http://www.aurobindo.du.ac.in/

75Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

https://www.aurobindoe.du.ac.in/

76Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commercehttp://www.sggscc.ac.in/
77Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa Collegehttp://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/
78Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa Collegehttp://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/
79Sri Venkateswara Collegehttp://www.svc.ac.in/
80St. Stephen’s College

https://www.ststephens.edu/

81Swami Shraddhanand Collegehttp://ss.du.ac.in/
82Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institutehttp://www.vpci.org.in/
83Vivekananda College

http://vivekanandacollege.edu.in/

84Zakir Husain Delhi College

http://www.zakirhusaindelhicollege.ac.in/

85Zakir Husain Post Graduate Evening College

https://zhdce.ac.in/default.aspx


DU tweeted, "#Admissions2021 First Cut Off declaration on 1st October 2021 @UnivofDelhi The process commences from 10.00 am on 4th Oct 2021 till 5.00 pm of 7th Oct 2021."

