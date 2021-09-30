DU Cut-Off 2021: List Of Colleges, Direct Links To Check Cut-Off Marks

DU first cut-off list to be released on October 1

University of Delhi (DU) and its affiliated colleges will release DU 2021 first cut off list tomorrow, on October 1. Cut-off lists for various undergraduate courses will be declared on the official websites of the respective colleges and a compiled list will be available on the DU admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

The DU first cut-off list 2021 will be released for all three streams- Science, Art, and Commerce. DU admission process against the first cut off list will begin on October 4 (10 am) and will continue till October 7 (5 pm).

Here is the compiled list of all DU affiliated colleges and the link to the website through which students can check their cut-offs, once released.





Sr No DU College Official Websites 1 Acharya Narendra Dev College http://andcollege.du.ac.in/ 2 Aditi Mahavidyalaya http://aditi.du.ac.in/ 3 Ahilya Bai College of Nursing http://www.abconduadmission.in/ http:/ 4 Ayurvedic & Unani Tibia College https://www.nhp.gov.in/hospital/ayurvedic-and-unani-tibbia-college-and-hospital-central-delhi 5 Amar Jyoti Institute of Physiotherapy http://www.ajipt.org/ 6 Aryabhatta College (Formally Ram Lal Anand College-Evg.) http://aryabhattacollege.ac.in/ 7 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College http://arsdcollege.ac.in/ 8 Bhagini Nivedita College http://www.bhagininiveditacollege.in/ 9 Bharati College https://www.bharaticollege.du.ac.in/ 10 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences http://www.bcas.du.ac.in/ 11 Bhim Rao Ambedkar College http://www.drbrambedkarcollege.ac.in/ 12 Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya http://www.cnbchospital.in/ 13 College of Art http://colart.delhigovt.nic.in/wps/wcm/connect/Lib_Collegeofart/collegeofarts/home 14 College of Nursing at Army Hospital (R&R) http://www.acn.co.in/ 15 College of Vocational Studies http://www.cvs.edu.in/ 16 Daulat Ram College http://www.dr.du.ac.in/ 17 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College http://dducollegedu.ac.in/ 18 Delhi College of Arts & Commerce http://dcac.du.ac.in/ 19 Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research http://www.dipsar.ac.in/ 20 Deshbandhu College(Morning) http://www.deshbandhucollege.ac.in/ 21 Durga Bai Deshmukh College of Special Edu.(VI) http://www.durgabaideshmukhcollege.org/ 22 Dyal Singh College http://www.dsc.du.ac.in/ 23 Dyal Singh College (Evening) http://www.dsce.du.ac.in/ 24 Florence Nightingale College of Nursing http://www.collegeofnursinggtbh.in/ 25 Indraprastha College for Women http://www.ipcollege.ac.in/ 26 Institute of Home Economics http://www.ihe-du.com/ 27 Gargi College http://gargi.du.ac.in/ 28 Janki Devi Memorial College http://jdm.du.ac.in/ 29 Jesus & Mary College http://www.jmc.ac.in/ 30 Hans Raj College http://www.hansrajcollege.ac.in/ 31 Hindu College http://www.hinducollege.ac.in/ 32 Holy Family College of Nursing http://www.hfcondelhi.edu.in/ 33 Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences http://igipess.du.ac.in/ 34 Kalindi College for Women http://kalindi.du.ac.in/ 35 Kamla Nehru College for Women http://www.knc.edu.in/ 36 Keshav Mahavidyalaya http://keshav.du.ac.in/ 37 Kirori Mal College http://www.kmcollege.ac.in/ 38 Lady Hardinge Medical College http://fmsc.ac.in/lady.htm 39 Lady Irwin College https://ladyirwin.edu.in/ 40 Lady Shri Ram College for Women https://lsr.edu.in/ 41 Lakshmi Bai College for Women https://lakshmibaicollege.in/ 42 Nehru Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital http://nhmc.delhigovt.nic.in/ 43 Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology http://www.nsit.ac.in/ 44 Maharaja Agarsen College http://mac.du.ac.in/ 45 Maharshi Valmiki College of Education http://www.mvce.ac.in/ 46 Maitreyi College for Women http://maitreyi.ac.in/ 47 Mata Sundri College for Women http://www.ms.du.ac.in/ 48 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences http://www.maids.ac.in/ 49 Maulana Azad Medical College http://www.mamc.ac.in/ 50 Miranda House http://www.mirandahouse.ac.in/ 51 Moti Lal Nehru College http://www.mlncdu.ac.in/ 52 Moti Lal Nehru College (Evening) http://www.mlnce.org/ 53 P.G.D.A.V. College http://pgdavcollege.edu.in/ 54 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) http://www.pgdaveve.in/ 55 Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Physically Handicapped http://iphnewdelhi.in/Home.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f 56 Rajdhani College http://www.rajdhanicollege.ac.in/ 57 Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing http://rakcon.com/ 58 Ram Lal Anand College https://rlacollege.edu.in/ 59 Ramanujan College https://ramanujancollege.ac.in/ 60 Ramjas College http://ramjas.du.ac.in/ 61 Satyawati College http://satyawati.du.ac.in/ 62 Satyawati College (Evening) http://satyawatievedu.ac.in/ 63 School of Open Learning ( Erstwhile School of Correspondence & Continuing Education) https://sol.du.ac.in/ 64 School of Rehabilitation Sciences http://www.du.ac.in/# 65 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College http://www.sbsc.in/ 66 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) http://www.sbsec.org/ 67 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women http://www.rajgurucollege.com/ 68 Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies http://sscbs.du.ac.in/ 69 Shivaji College http://www.shivajicollege.ac.in/ 70 Shri Ram College of Commerce http://www.srcc.edu/ 71 Shyam Lal College http://www.slc.du.ac.in/ 72 Shyam Lal College (Evening) http://shyamlale.du.ac.in/ 73 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women http://spm.du.ac.in/index.php?lang=en 74 Sri Aurobindo College http://www.aurobindo.du.ac.in/ 75 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) https://www.aurobindoe.du.ac.in/ 76 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce http://www.sggscc.ac.in/ 77 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College http://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/ 78 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College http://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/ 79 Sri Venkateswara College http://www.svc.ac.in/ 80 St. Stephen’s College https://www.ststephens.edu/ 81 Swami Shraddhanand College http://ss.du.ac.in/ 82 Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute http://www.vpci.org.in/ 83 Vivekananda College http://vivekanandacollege.edu.in/ 84 Zakir Husain Delhi College http://www.zakirhusaindelhicollege.ac.in/ 85 Zakir Husain Post Graduate Evening College https://zhdce.ac.in/default.aspx





DU tweeted, "#Admissions2021 First Cut Off declaration on 1st October 2021 @UnivofDelhi The process commences from 10.00 am on 4th Oct 2021 till 5.00 pm of 7th Oct 2021."

