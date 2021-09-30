DU Cut-Off 2021: List Of Colleges, Direct Links To Check Cut-Off Marks
University of Delhi (DU) and its affiliated colleges will release DU 2021 first cut off list tomorrow, on October 1.
University of Delhi (DU) and its affiliated colleges will release DU 2021 first cut off list tomorrow, on October 1. Cut-off lists for various undergraduate courses will be declared on the official websites of the respective colleges and a compiled list will be available on the DU admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in.
Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here
The DU first cut-off list 2021 will be released for all three streams- Science, Art, and Commerce. DU admission process against the first cut off list will begin on October 4 (10 am) and will continue till October 7 (5 pm).
Here is the compiled list of all DU affiliated colleges and the link to the website through which students can check their cut-offs, once released.
|Sr No
|DU College
|Official Websites
|1
|Acharya Narendra Dev College
|2
|Aditi Mahavidyalaya
|http://aditi.du.ac.in/
|3
|Ahilya Bai College of Nursing
|4
|Ayurvedic & Unani Tibia College
https://www.nhp.gov.in/hospital/ayurvedic-and-unani-tibbia-college-and-hospital-central-delhi
|5
|Amar Jyoti Institute of Physiotherapy
|http://www.ajipt.org/
|6
|Aryabhatta College (Formally Ram Lal Anand College-Evg.)
|7
|Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
|http://arsdcollege.ac.in/
|8
|Bhagini Nivedita College
|9
|Bharati College
|10
|Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
|http://www.bcas.du.ac.in/
|11
|Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
|12
|Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya
|13
|College of Art
http://colart.delhigovt.nic.in/wps/wcm/connect/Lib_Collegeofart/collegeofarts/home
|14
|College of Nursing at Army Hospital (R&R)
|http://www.acn.co.in/
|15
|College of Vocational Studies
|http://www.cvs.edu.in/
|16
|Daulat Ram College
|http://www.dr.du.ac.in/
|17
|Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
|http://dducollegedu.ac.in/
|18
|Delhi College of Arts & Commerce
|http://dcac.du.ac.in/
|19
|Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research
|http://www.dipsar.ac.in/
|20
|Deshbandhu College(Morning)
|21
|Durga Bai Deshmukh College of Special Edu.(VI)
|22
|Dyal Singh College
|http://www.dsc.du.ac.in/
|23
|Dyal Singh College (Evening)
|http://www.dsce.du.ac.in/
|24
|Florence Nightingale College of Nursing
|25
|Indraprastha College for Women
|26
|Institute of Home Economics
|http://www.ihe-du.com/
|27
|Gargi College
|http://gargi.du.ac.in/
|28
|Janki Devi Memorial College
|http://jdm.du.ac.in/
|29
|Jesus & Mary College
|http://www.jmc.ac.in/
|30
|Hans Raj College
|31
|Hindu College
|32
|Holy Family College of Nursing
|33
|Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences
|http://igipess.du.ac.in/
|34
|Kalindi College for Women
|http://kalindi.du.ac.in/
|35
|Kamla Nehru College for Women
|http://www.knc.edu.in/
|36
|Keshav Mahavidyalaya
|http://keshav.du.ac.in/
|37
|Kirori Mal College
|38
|Lady Hardinge Medical College
|39
|Lady Irwin College
|https://ladyirwin.edu.in/
|40
|Lady Shri Ram College for Women
|https://lsr.edu.in/
|41
|Lakshmi Bai College for Women
|42
|Nehru Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital
|43
|Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology
|http://www.nsit.ac.in/
|44
|Maharaja Agarsen College
|http://mac.du.ac.in/
|45
|Maharshi Valmiki College of Education
|http://www.mvce.ac.in/
|46
|Maitreyi College for Women
|http://maitreyi.ac.in/
|47
|Mata Sundri College for Women
|http://www.ms.du.ac.in/
|48
|Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
|http://www.maids.ac.in/
|49
|Maulana Azad Medical College
|http://www.mamc.ac.in/
|50
|Miranda House
|51
|Moti Lal Nehru College
|http://www.mlncdu.ac.in/
|52
|Moti Lal Nehru College (Evening)
|http://www.mlnce.org/
|53
|P.G.D.A.V. College
|54
|P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)
|http://www.pgdaveve.in/
|55
|Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Physically Handicapped
|56
|Rajdhani College
|57
|Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing
|http://rakcon.com/
|58
|Ram Lal Anand College
|https://rlacollege.edu.in/
|59
|Ramanujan College
|60
|Ramjas College
|http://ramjas.du.ac.in/
|61
|Satyawati College
|http://satyawati.du.ac.in/
|62
|Satyawati College (Evening)
|63
|School of Open Learning ( Erstwhile School of Correspondence & Continuing Education)
|https://sol.du.ac.in/
|64
|School of Rehabilitation Sciences
|http://www.du.ac.in/#
|65
|Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
|http://www.sbsc.in/
|66
|Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)
|http://www.sbsec.org/
|67
|Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women
|68
|Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies
|http://sscbs.du.ac.in/
|69
|Shivaji College
|70
|Shri Ram College of Commerce
|http://www.srcc.edu/
|71
|Shyam Lal College
|http://www.slc.du.ac.in/
|72
|Shyam Lal College (Evening)
|http://shyamlale.du.ac.in/
|73
|Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women
|74
|Sri Aurobindo College
|75
|Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
|76
|Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
|http://www.sggscc.ac.in/
|77
|Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
|http://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/
|78
|Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
|http://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/
|79
|Sri Venkateswara College
|http://www.svc.ac.in/
|80
|St. Stephen’s College
|81
|Swami Shraddhanand College
|http://ss.du.ac.in/
|82
|Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute
|http://www.vpci.org.in/
|83
|Vivekananda College
|84
|Zakir Husain Delhi College
|85
|Zakir Husain Post Graduate Evening College
DU tweeted, "#Admissions2021 First Cut Off declaration on 1st October 2021 @UnivofDelhi The process commences from 10.00 am on 4th Oct 2021 till 5.00 pm of 7th Oct 2021."
#Admissions2021— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) September 30, 2021
First Cut Off declaration on 1st October 2021 @UnivofDelhi
The process commences from
10.00 am on 4th Oct 2021 till
5.00 pm of 7th Oct 2021.
Click here for more Education News